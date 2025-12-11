Real Madrid’s Weekend Meltdown Set to Burn Xabi Alonso—Report
Real Madrid’s Álvaro Carreras, Fran García, Endrick and Dani Carvajal have all received La Liga suspensions for their actions in the club’s 2–0 defeat to Celta Vigo at the weekend, reports in Spain state.
Carreras, Endrick and Carvajal were each handed a two-match ban, while García escaped with just a one-game suspension, per COPE. The four players were at the center of an implosion for Los Blancos in what was supposed to be a triumphant return to the Bernabéu.
García, who got a rare nod at left back, was sent packing after picking up two yellow cards for reckless challenges in the span of 60 seconds. Things went from bad to worse for the hosts when fellow fullback Carreras was sent off for dissent in stoppage time.
The controversial decision prompted a heated response from Real Madrid players both on the pitch and on the bench, including Endrick, who saw red for his reaction. An injured Carvajal, meanwhile, confronted referee Quintero González from the touchline in his street clothes.
Since the offenses occurred in La Liga, the suspensions must be served in the Spanish top-flight, where Xabi Alonso’s men currently trail Barcelona by four points. Real Madrid’s next two league matches come against Alavés and Sevilla.
Real Madrid Severely Undermanned for Alavés Clash
The suspensions put an already depleted Real Madrid side in an even worse position. Xabi Alonso is already without the injured Carvajal, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Éder Militão, Dean Huijsen, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy.
Now, he will also have to add Carreras, García and Endrick to his lengthy list of unavailable players. Losing the Brazilian striker is of the least consequence, given he has made just two cameo appearances in 2025–26.
Without the two left backs, though, Los Blancos have not a single first-team fullback eligible to play against Alavés on Sunday evening. If Eduardo Camavinga remains out injured, Real Madrid do not even have an emergency option for the left flank.
Federico Valverde, meanwhile, will reclaim his unwanted place at right back while Alonso might look to a Real Madrid Castilla player to round out his backline.