UEFA Europa League Bracket: Full Schedule and Matches
The UEFA Europa League knockout stage is underway as 16 teams fight for the trophy, a spot in the Champions League next season and the UEFA Super Cup.
The Europa League is the second tier club competition from UEFA featuring teams such as Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, AS Roma, Ajax and more. For the two Premier League sides in the competition, the Europa League represents an opportunity to salvage what have been overwhelmingly disappointing league campaigns.
Here's a look at the Europa League bracket.
UEFA Europa League Bracket
Silver Side
- AZ Alkmaar vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- Ajax vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
- Bodo/Glimt vs Olympiacos
- Viktoria Plzen vs. Lazio
Blue Side
- Fenerbahce vs. Rangers
- AS Roma vs. Athletic Club
- FCSB vs. Lyon
- Real Sociedad vs. Manchester United
While most fans predict an all-Premier League final, it's never that simple in the Europa League. In the last 10 competitions, England clubs only won the competition twice. Spanish teams has dominated winning six. The most recent winner, Atalanta, was pulled off a massive upset in the final last year defeating the invincible Bayer Leverkusen side.
Unlike the Champions League where teams play across Tuesday and Wednesday, all Europa League games take place on Thursdays.
UEFA Europa League Schedule
Round of 16 First Legs
Thursday, Mar. 6
- Real Sociedad vs. Manchester United - 12:45 p.m. ET / 5:45 p.m. GMT
- FCSB vs. Lyon - 12:45 p.m. ET / 5:45 p.m. GMT
- Fenerbahce vs. Rangers - 12:45 p.m. ET / 5:45 p.m. GMT
- AZ Alkmaar vs. Tottenham Hotspur - 12:45 p.m. ET / 5:45 p.m. GMT
- Viktoria Plzen vs. Lazio - 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
- Bodo/Glimt vs. Olympiacos - 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
- Ajax vs. Eintracht Frankfurt - 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
- Roma vs. Athletic Club - 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
Round of 16 Second Legs
Thursday, Mar. 13
- Olympiacos vs. Bodo/Glimt - 1:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. GMT
- Athletic Club vs. Roma - 1:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. GMT
- Lazio vs. Viktoria Plzen - 1:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. GMT
- Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Ajax - 1:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. GMT
- Lyon vs. FCSB - 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT
- Tottenham Hotspur vs. AZ Alkmaar - 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT
- Rangers vs. Fenerbahce - 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT
- Manchester United vs. Real Sociedad - 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT
Quarterfinals
- Winner of AZ Alkmaar/Tottenham vs. Winner of Ajax/Frankfurt
- Winner of Bodo/Glimt/Olympiacos vs. Winner of Viktoria Plzen/Lazio
- Winner of Fenerbahce/Rangers vs. Winner of Roma/Athletic Club
- Winner of FCSB/Lyon vs. Winner of Real Sociedad/Manchester United
Dates
- First Legs: Apr. 10, 2025
- Second Legs: Apr. 17, 2025
Semifinals
- May 1 and 8, 2025
Final
- May 21, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET in Bilbao, Spain