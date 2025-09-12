Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Real Madrid’s first match back from the September international break comes against a winless Real Sociedad side.
After a two-week hiatus, La Liga action returns this weekend. All eyes will be on Real Madrid to see if Xabi Alonso’s men can continue their perfect start to 2025–26 by securing their fourth win in as many matches.
Real Sociedad, meanwhile, will be desperate to snap their poor run of form and finally collect three points for the first time this season. Except if its past record against Los Blancos is any indication, the Spanish outfit will struggle to grind out a result against the league-leaders.
Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last six matches against Real Sociedad, a streak the 15-time European champions will be eager to extend come Saturday afternoon.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the La Liga clash.
What Time Does Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid Kick-Off?
- Location: San Sebastián, Spain
- Stadium: Reale Arena
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 13
- Kick-off Time: 3:15 p.m. BST / 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT
- Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano
Real Oviedo vs. Real Madrid Head-to-Head Record
- Real Sociedad: 0 wins
- Real Madrid: 4 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last Meeting: Real Madrid 2–0 Real Sociedad (May 24, 2025) - La Liga
Current Form (All Competitions)
Real Sociedad
Real Madrid
Real Oviedo 1–0 Real Sociedad - 30/8/25
Real Madrid 2–1 Mallorca - 30/8/25
Real Sociedad 2–2 Espanyol - 24/8/25
Real Oviedo 0–3 Real Madrid - 24/8/25
Valencia 1–1 Real Sociedad - 16/8/25
Real Madrid 1–0 Osasuna - 19/8/25
Bournemouth 0–0 Real Sociedad - 9/8/25
WSG Tirol 0–4 Real Madrid - 12/8/25
Real Sociedad 1–1 Rennes - 2/8/25
PSG 4–0 Real Madrid - 9/7/25
How to Watch Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid on TV
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, FuboTV
United Kingdom
N/A
Canada
TSN+, Prime Video
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports
Real Sociedad Team News
Orri Óskarsson suffered a thigh injury in Real Sociedad’s defeat to Real Oviedo and is expected to be sidelined until mid-October. Although the striker did not get off to a great start in 2025–26, he still scored one of his side’s three total goals this season.
Sergio Francisco will also be without new signing Yangel Herrera, who is ruled out with a hamstring injury. The manager also continues to overlook Umar Sadiq; the 28-year-old has yet to be called-up this season.
The pressure will be on Mikel Oyarzabal to open his account in 2025–26 if Real Sociedad want to keep up with Real Madrid. The captain will not lack confidence after bagging a goal and three assists in two appearances while representing Spain during the international break.
Real Sociedad Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid
Real Sociedad predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-3-3): Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Ćaleta-Car, Muñoz; Méndez, Gorrotxategi, Marín; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea
Real Madrid Team News
Real Madrid will still be without the injured Jude Bellingham, Endrick and Ferland Mendy. Eduardo Camavinga, who was aiming to return in Saturday’s match, is also set to miss the trip after suffering a setback in his recovery.
The good news for Real Madrid is that none of their starters sustained any injuries during the international break, leaving Alonso free to start his strongest XI for the La Liga bout. Antonio Rüdiger, though, was a surprise omission from the club’s squad after sustaining a thigh injury.
The new boss will once again have to choose between Rodrygo, Franco Mastantuono and Brahim Díaz on the right wing. All signs point to the Argentine teenager getting the nod, but Alonso has already shown he is not afraid to switch things up.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Sociedad
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Real Sociedad (4-3-3): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militão, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Güler; Mastantuono, Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior
Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid Score Prediction
Without Óskarsson available, it is hard to imagine Real Sociedad finding much success against a Real Madrid defense that has conceded just one goal in the last 270 minutes. Plus, Francisco’s men could not even find the back of the net against Real Oviedo last time out.
Real Madrid, meanwhile, should have no trouble getting past a side without a win yet this season. Even if Alonso opts to rotate his squad following the international break, Los Blancos have more than enough firepower to leave San Sebastián with all three points.