Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Sociedad: Kylian Mbappe Takes Center Stage
Real Madrid will hope to make it four wins in four La Liga matches under Xabi Alonso when they take on Real Sociedad in San Sebastián.
Los Blancos went into the September international break atop the La Liga table, level on points with Athletic Bilbao through three matches. Comfortable victories against Osasuna, Real Oviedo and Mallorca gave Real Madrid a perfect start to their 2025–26 campaign.
The Spanish giants’ next test comes at Reale Arena. Real Madrid will like their odds against a winless Real Sociedad side, especially after they escaped the international window without any injuries.
Still, Alonso will be unable to call upon Jude Bellingham, Ferland Mendy, Endrick and Antonio Rüdiger, who sustained a thigh injury, for the clash. Eduardo Camavinga will also miss the trip after suffering a setback in his recovery from a sprained ankle.
Here’s what Real Madrid’s XI could look like against Real Sociedad on Sept. 13.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Sociedad (4-3-3)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—Courtois has conceded just one goal through three matches this season. The Belgian has not had much to do between the posts behind his new and improved backline.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—The ex-Liverpool star is still looking for his first goal contribution in La Liga. Alexander-Arnold also has competition for his starting spot from Dani Carvajal.
CB: Éder Militão—The Brazilian comes into the match well-rested after staying in Madrid during the international break. Carlo Ancelotti did not call up any Real Madrid players to represent the Seleção this month.
CB: Dean Huijsen—The most impressive of Real Madrid’s four summer signings, Huijsen returns to his place alongside Militão.
LB: Álvaro Carreras—Carreras has played well on the left flank since making the move to the Spanish capital. The job is his to lose, even once Mendy returns from injury.
CM: Fede Valverde—With the best work-rate on the team, Valverde continues to be one of the unsung heroes of Real Madrid.
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The Frenchman is off to a brilliant start in 2025–26 and has quickly become an irreplaceable member of Alonso’s XI.
CM: Arda Güler—Güler started Real Madrid’s comeback against Mallorca, finding the back of the net for the first time this season. The 20-year-old did just play 176 minutes for Türkiye, though, so do not be surprised if Alonso manages his minutes on Saturday.
RW: Franco Mastantuono—Question marks still surround the right wing at Real Madrid. Mastantuono seemingly leads the way in Los Blancos’ pecking order, but Rodrygo and Brahim Díaz are also options.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—Mbappé is booming with confidence this season, especially after passing Thierry Henry to become Les Bleus’ second all-time leading goalscorer.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—Like Militão, Vinícius Júnior got to rest and recover over the last two weeks. The forward will look to make it three goals in as many matches this season.