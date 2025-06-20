The Records Florian Wirtz's Liverpool Transfer Breaks
Liverpool supporters have often heralded their club’s ability to make world-class players rather than buy them.
Under Jürgen Klopp, the Reds operated masterfully in the transfer market, often spending less than their immediate rivals but transforming those who arrived at Anfield into behemoths. They watched on gleefully as the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea misfired with mammoth fees.
However, it’s impossible to suggest that the Reds are employing the same transfer strategy with their signing of Florian Wirtz. Liverpool announced the wondrous Bayer Leverkusen playmaker and have agreed to part ways with an enormous sum for his services.
Given the eye-watering fee involved in the transfer, a few records will topple when Wirtz eventually signs for the Reds.
Florian Wirtz to Smash Transfer Records
Leverkusen were demanding £126.4m ($171.3 million) but Liverpool made it clear they were unwilling to meet that valuation. Negotiations have taken some time and several approaches have been rebuffed, but the two sides have now come to an agreement on Wirtz’s fee.
Liverpool paid £100.1 million ($136.1 million) for the attacking midfielder up front, with another £16 million ($21.8 million) potentially being paid in add-ons.
Wirtz becomes Liverpool’s most expensive signing ever and by quite some distance. Darwin Núñez currently tops the list for incomings after arriving from Benfica for an initial £64m, rising to £85m with add-ons. Without performance-related fees attached, Virgil van Dijk is Liverpool’s most expensive addition at £75 million.
Wirtz also became the most expensive transfer in or out of the Bundesliga. Ousmane Dembélé’s move from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona held the record at an initial £96.8m, with Jude Bellingham’s Real Madrid switch not far behind at £88m excluding add-ons. Wirtz’s price tag also makes him the most expensive German of all-time—Kai Havertz is the current leader after his £72m move to Chelsea.
But Wirtz still won’t be the most expensive player in Premier League history, at first. Enzo Fernández cost Chelsea £106.8 million when joining from Benfica in 2023 and Liverpool’s new addition won’t surpass that total when it comes to his guaranteed fee. He will join Declan Rice, Jack Grealish and Moisés Caicedo as £100 million Premier League players.
But, if add-ons are met, then Wirtz will become the most expensive signing in England's top flight history.