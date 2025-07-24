Liverpool Target Alexander Isak Left Out of Newcastle’s Pre-Season Tour Squad
Newcastle United have confirmed striker Alexander Isak will not travel with the club on their pre-season tour of Singapore and South Korea due to injury.
After a transfer approach from Liverpool was swiftly knocked back, Isak missed Newcastle’s first pre-season friendly against Celtic as manager Eddie Howe attempted to shield the Sweden international from the “scrutiny” that inevitably follows.
Liverpool have since signed Hugo Ekitiké but remain admirers of Isak, who has also received an approach from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.
Further fuelling the speculation, Isak has now been left out of Newcastle’s travelling squad, with the Magpies insisting a “minor thigh injury” is to blame for his absence.
Isak was pictured training alone before the announcement was made, which sparked intense debate on social media. Such practice is common for both injured players and those looking to secure transfers.
The 25-year-old’s agent did not make things any easier for the Magpies earlier this week when he revealed a decision over Isak’s “next step” was close to being reached, providing no further details in a cryptic statement.
Newcastle are known to be keen to hand Isak a new contract, one which would almost certainly see him become the highest earner in club history, but reports of enormous wage demands have only added to the tension.
Howe, meanwhile, has stressed his confidence that Isak will remain with Newcastle beyond the summer transfer window, but acknowledged he could not make any guarantees.