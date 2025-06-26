Arsenal Set Striker Transfer ‘Deadline’, New Gyokeres Bid Lined Up
Arsenal are reportedly lining up a new offer for Sporting CP superstar Viktor Gyökeres as Mikel Arteta tries to finalise his squad before next month’s preseason tour.
The Gunners have been credited with interest in the prolific Swede for months, but any deal will be complicated. On the same day that Sporting president Frederico Varandas publicly declared that the club would not be strong-armed into selling their talisman for €70 million (£59.7 million, $81.5 million), Arsenal reportedly tabled a bid worth €55 million (£46.9 million, $64.1 million).
That informal offer was bluntly rebuffed, leaving Gyökeres reportedly “furious” with Sporting’s steep asking price. Arsenal are now said to be “preparing” a second bid which is described as “closer” to the €80 million (£68.3 million, $93.2 million) valuation set by the Lisbon outfit, per A BOLA.
If the saga drags on, there has been speculation that Gyökeres could refuse to turn up for Sporting’s preseason fixtures to force through a deal. Mikel Arteta is hoping to have his new recruit through the door in time for Arsenal’s preseason.
The north London outfit jet off for an Asian Tour on July 19 and the Daily Mail claim that this is a deadline for when Arsenal want a new striker through the door. Whether that centre-forward will be Gyökeres remains to be seen.
Manchester United have been trailing the 27-year-old just as closely as Arsenal while Juventus and Atlético Madrid have also been credited with interest. Speculative reports even suggest that Liverpool are considering a late hijack.
Beyond Gyökeres, Arsenal have also been touted as a keen suitor for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško. The Bundesliga outfit are thought to be demanding an even larger sum than Sporting, with some reports placing Šeško’s valuation as high as £92.5 million ($124.8 million).