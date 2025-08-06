Hansi Flick Offers Injury Update on Key Barcelona Defender
Barcelona completed their Asian preseason tour with a perfect record, scoring 15 goals in three games, but there was concern when young center back Pau Cubarsí went down injured in their most recent outing.
The 18-year-old entered the match vs. Daegu FC in the second half but was later forced off with an apparent knee injury. It was a worrying sign, but manager Hansi Flick has eased the tension surrounding the talented teenager.
“He’s okay [Cubarsí], just a knock to his left knee,” Flick said, much to the delight of worried Barcelona fans.
Flick looked visibly concerned when Cubarsí was receiving medical assistance on the pitch prior to exiting the match. Fortunately for the German manager and Barcelona, the issue doesn’t appear to be severe.
Cubarsí was a mainstay in Flick’s lineup during his first season with the club—only Raphinha and Pedri made more appearances during 2024–25. Despite his tender age, Cubarsí has proven to be the perfect center back for Flick’s defensive system and is already considered one of the best central defenders in the world.
Barcelona have Ronald Araújo, Andreas Christensen, Eric García and Jules Koundé as alternatives if Cubarsí were to miss any time. Though, La Masia left back Gerard Martín was Flick’s choice to play the position once Cubarsí left the pitch. Following the match, the German praised Martín’s versatility.
“It was good to see that Gerard can play in central defence, just as it was good last season to see that Eric [García] could fill in at right back.”
Despite the wealth of options, it’s clear Flick views Cubarsí as Barcelona’s starter alongside Iñigo Martínez. The Catalans will hope Cubarsí is fully fit and ready to go for the Joan Gamper Trophy on Aug. 10, the club’s final preseason match before their La Liga title defense begins against Mallorca six days later.