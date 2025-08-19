Report: Carlo Ancelotti to Omit Vinicius Junior From Upcoming Brazil Squad
Two Real Madrid players are set to return to the Brazil national team in September, but Vinícius Júnior is reportedly a surprise omission by Carlo Ancelotti.
The Seleção’s final two CONMEBOL 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers unfold during the September international break. Brazil take on Chile in Rio de Janeiro before they make the trip to the Estadio Municipal de El Alto to face Bolivia.
New boss Ancelotti has yet to reveal his squad for the upcoming fixtures, but Rodrygo, Éder Militão and possibly Neymar are all expected to be called-up after an extended absence from the national team. Vinícius Júnior, though, will seemingly not join them.
According to Globo Esporte, Ancelotti will not include Vinícius Júnior in his squad for Brazil’s September matches. The former Real Madrid manager is reportedly resting his star winger now that the Seleção have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup.
Vinícius Júnior is also suspended for Brazil’s first match against Chile on Sept. 4 due to yellow card accumulation. Since the 25-year-old is already unavailable to play one of the two fixtures during the upcoming international break, Ancelotti decided a “rest period” would be more “beneficial” for the forward.
Ancelotti will miss Vinícius Júnior, who has scored the only goal of the manager’s early tenure over Brazil. The Real Madrid standout buried the Seleção’s winner against Paraguay back in June to both secure Ancelotti’s first win and punch the team’s tickets to the 2026 World Cup.
Still, Ancelotti will be happy to have his other former Real Madrid players back available for the national team in Rodrygo and Militão. The winger will likely get the chance to play in his natural position on the left in Vinícius Júnior’s absence while Militão, who recently recovered from an ACL injury, would return to his place in Brazil’s backline.
Brazil’s confirmed squad for the September international break is expected to be announced on Aug. 25.