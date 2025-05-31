Liverpool Duo ‘Targeted’ By Saudi Pro League Giants, Cristiano Ronaldo Factor ‘Considered’
The Liverpool pairing of Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez are both reportedly transfer targets for Saudi Pro League clubs this summer, although the influence Cristiano Ronaldo’s uncertain future will have on negotiations is a subject of debate.
Despite lifting a record-equalling 20th top-flight title, Liverpool are in the midst of a major squad overhaul this summer. Trent Alexander-Arnold has been replaced with Jeremie Frimpong and there have been multiple eye-watering bids for the Dutchman’s former Bayer Leverkusen teammate Florian Wirtz.
If Wirtz were to arrival at Anfield this summer, it would hint at an attacking reshuffle for Arne Slot. Díaz could be one of the figures to make way, with Al Nassr thought to hold “genuine interest” in the Colombian forward, according to The Telegraph.
Díaz is also the subject of a public pursuit from Barcelona and has reportedly rejected overtures from Liverpool to extend his contract, which expires in June 2027. While any move to Catalonia would be complicated by Barcelona’s precarious finances, no such issue exists at Al Nassr.
The impossibly wealthy Saudi Arabian outfit could even have more funds to play with in the event that Cristiano Ronaldo refuses the offer of a new contract. The legendary forward has spoken about the “end of a chapter” amid widespread links with a glut of teams playing at this summer’s Club World Cup. Al Nassr are in talks to renew Ronaldo’s contract and The Telegraph claim that any approach for Díaz is independent of the Portuguese forward’s future.
The Guardian, however, suggest that Liverpool’s No. 7 is being lined up for the same shirt in Riyadh. The same report claims that Díaz’s teammate Núñez is also a target for Saudi giants Al Hilal.
The mercurial striker has been heavily linked with a summer exit after a disappointing campaign. There have been suggestions of a return to Spain, with Atlético Madrid regularly floated as a potential destination, although the Saudi Pro League do have longstanding interest in a player who almost moved to the Kingdom in January.