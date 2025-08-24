Report: How Tottenham’s Proposed Transfer Spree Affects Chelsea, Man City, Real Madrid
Tottenham Hotspur’s search for a new attacking recruit could see the north London outfit unsettle the plans of Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid.
Spurs have enjoyed a bright start to life under Thomas Frank. After a compelling debut performance in the UEFA Super Cup ended in a penalty shootout defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham effortlessly dispatched Burnley before securing a deserved 2–0 victory over Manchester City on Saturday.
Yet, for all the positives, Spurs are still in need of forward-thinking reinforcements. The midfield which lined up against PSG and City—João Palhinha, Pape Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur—would be more suited to helping you move home rather than unlock the door of a stubborn defence.
Frank’s side appeared to be on the cusp of whisking Eberechi Eze away from Crystal Palace only to have their move bitterly hijacked by Arsenal.
Links to Manchester City’s Savinho first emerged in tandem with the approach for Eze. Missing out on the England international has only hardened Tottenham’s resolve, with the Lilywhites reportedly prepared to splash as much as €70 million (£60.6 million, $81.8 million) on the Brazilian winger.
This development arrived after it was revealed by the Daily Mail that Spurs also held an interest in RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons. The Dutch playmaker is a long-running target for Chelsea and is thought to be keen on moving to west London himself. However, Sky Sports News claim that the Blues may only be able to afford one of Simons or Alejandro Garnacho is they fail to offload all three of Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson and Tyrique George.
While approaches for Savinho and Simons would force an immediate reshuffle from Tottenham’s Premier League rivals, Spurs could also scupper Real Madrid’s long-running plans.
The Spanish giants have long been linked with a return move for the languid left footer Nico Paz, who came through Madrid’s academy before joining Como. Cesc Fàbregas’s Serie A upstarts have been adamant that the Argentine isn’t going anywhere this summer, but Tottenham are testing their resolve.
Spurs submitted an improved off of €50 million for Paz this weekend, per Sky Italia. Como are thought to be demanding €70 million and the player in question is yet to give his verdict on the move.
Tottenham have been stung this summer but their quest for a new playmaker could return the favour to another European giant.