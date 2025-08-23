‘One More Try’—Tottenham Ready Final Approach for Man City’s Savinho
Tottenham Hotspur are reported to be preparing one final approach to Manchester City over Brazil winger Savinho.
Spurs registered their interest in Savinho earlier this month and were looking to close a deal at around £43 million ($58 million), but City made it clear they would only entertain offers for a significantly higher fee.
Complicating the negotiations has been Saturday’s Premier League game between the two sides, but Fabrizio Romano has now revealed Spurs are planning to reignite the move once the final whistle is blown.
Described as a final effort from Spurs, the Lilywhites are prepared to make an offer of €70 million (£60.6 million, $81.8 million) to try and convince City to sell Savinho in the final days of the transfer window.
Heading into Saturday’s game, for which Savinho was declared unavailable through injury, Guardiola refused to offer any assurances over the winger or any of the players in his squad who have been linked with exits, but he did admit “a few things are going to happen”.
Following Spurs’ first approach earlier this month, City began exploring potential replacements for the Brazilian and soon settled on international teammate Rodrygo of Real Madrid, who is described as a “dream target” for Guardiola.
Madrid are thought to be open to selling Rodrygo if he requests an exit from the Santiago Bernabéu. As of yet, that conversation has not happened, but that stance could change if City formalise their interest in the coming days.
Rodrygo could cost as much as €100 million (£86.6 million, $116.8 million), leaving City determined to extract as much value as possible from Savinho’s potential exit.