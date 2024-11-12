RFEF Announces New Real Madrid, Barcelona Spanish Super Cup Semifinal Dates
The Royal Spanish Football Federation announced key changes to the Spanish Super Cup schedule, impacting Real Madrid, Barcelona, Mallorca and Athletic Club.
Originally, Real Madrid was set to kick off its title defense on Jan. 8 against Mallorca in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals while Barcelona played Athletic Club a day later. Now, the dates for the matchups have officially been switched.
"In order to assist in the readjustment of the calendar due to the setbacks caused by the DANA [natural disaster], the sole judge for non-professional competitions has decided to alter the order of the semi-final matches of the Spanish Super Cup," RFEF announced.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Athletic Club vs. Barcelona will now be played on Jan. 8 while Real Madrid and Mallorca face off on Jan. 9. Both matches will still take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium.
The Spanish Super Cup final is still scheduled for Jan. 12.
La Liga already postponed multiple matches, including Real Madrid's trip to Valencia, due to the DANA natural disaster that impacted southeast Spain. Torrential rain caused unprecedented flooding that led to over 200 deaths, with the death toll still rising.
The new Spanish Super Cup dates offer the reigning Spanish champions an extra day of rest. Although RFEF and La Liga have not confirmed a new date for Valencia vs. Real Madrid, the new cup schedule likely points to a date in early January for the postponed match.