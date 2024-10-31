La Liga Postpones Valencia vs. Real Madrid Due to Deadly Floods
La Liga officially postponed this weekend's clash between Valencia and Real Madrid due to the DANA natural disaster.
Torrential rain caused severe flooding throughout southeast Spain, leaving more than 90 people dead with the death toll still rising 24 hours later. The tragedy prompted Valencia to ask La Liga and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to move its upcoming match against Real Madrid.
Los Blancos were set to travel to Valencia and play at the Estadio de Mestalla on Saturday, Nov. 2, but the RFEF announced on Oct. 31 that the game will indeed be postponed.
Valencia responded to the decision in a club statement. "The club appreciate the commendable work of the emergency services, as well as the understanding of LALIGA, the Royal Spanish Football Federation, CP Parla Escuela – Fair Play and Real Madrid, who have shown full sensitivity in postponing our matches in light of the serious consequences of this emergency."
Along with Valencia's match, Villarreal's clash with Rayo Vallecano was also postponed, along with Levante's game against Malaga in La Liga 2. In Liga F, Real Madrid's match against Levante on Nov. 3 was postponed as well.
What is the Rescheduled Date of Valencia vs. Real Madrid?
As of now, there is no rescheduled date for Valencia vs. Real Madrid. La Liga did not announce when the postponed match will now occur, just that it will not unfold on Nov. 2.
Finding a spot for the game will be tough with Real Madrid's hectic schedule to close out the year; Carlo Ancelotti's side plays two matches a week for almost every week until the New Year.
Stay tuned for an update from La Liga on the rescheduled date.
When is Real Madrid's Next Game?
Real Madrid's next game comes on Tuesday, Nov. 5, against AC Milan in the Champions League. Los Blancos will have the weekend off to prepare for the European bout.
The defending European champions currently sit 12th in the UCL standings with six points in three matches. Real Madrid completed comeback victories against both Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund, but shockingly lost to Lille.
Real Madrid will be eager to get back on the pitch and collect three points considering its last match was a 4–1 defeat to Barcelona in El Clásico on Oct. 26.