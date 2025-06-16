River Plate vs. Urawa Red Diamonds: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
One of the biggest clubs in South American soccer history, River Plate, begin their Club World Cup journey when they face Japanese outfit Urawa Red Diamonds.
River Plate earned their spot in the competition thanks to FIFA's CONMEBOL club rankings. When "El Millonario" made the round of 16 in the 2024 Copa Libertadores, they ensured their presence in the Club World Cup. It'll be the first time River Plate plays in the tournament since they defeated arch-rivals Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores final to earn a spot in the 2019 edition of the competition.
Urawa are one of the biggest clubs in Japan and, as 2022 AFC Champions League winners, they secured a spot in the Club World Cup. Although one of the most modest teams in the competition, this will be the Red Diamonds' third trip to the Club World Cup, once finishing fourth.
With Inter Milan and Liga MX side Monterrey making up the rest of Group E, River Plate will be expected to open the tournament with a victory against what the odds say is the weakest team in the group.
What Time Does River Plate vs. Urawa Red Diamonds Kick-Off?
- Location: Seattle, United States
- Stadium: Lumen Field
- Date: Tuesday, June 17
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT/8 p.m. BST
- Referee: Felix Zwayer
River Plate vs. Urawa Red Diamonds Head-to-Head Record
This is the first competitive meeting between River Plate and Urawa Red Diamonds.
Current Form (All Competitions)
River Plate
Urawa Red Diamonds
River Plate 1–1 Universitario de Deportes - 27/05/25
Urawa Red Diamonds 2–1 Yokohama FC - 01/06/25
River Plate 1–1 Club Atlético Platense - 20/05/25
Urawa Red Diamonds 0-0 Cerezo Osaka - 28/05/25
River Plate 6–2 Independiente del Valle - 15/05/25
Nagoya Grampus 2–1 Urawa Red Diamonds - 24/05/25
River Plate 3–0 Barracas Central - 12/05/25
Kawasaki 2–2 Urawa Red Diamonds - 21/05/25
Barcelona SC 2–3 River Plate - 08/05/25
Urawa Red Diamonds 3–2 FC Tokyo - 17/05/25
How to Watch River Plate vs. Urawa Red Diamonds
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
DAZN
United States
DAZN
Canada
DAZN
Mexico
DAZN
River Plate Team News
Marcelo Gallardo's River Plate opted against signing any reinforcements for the tournament, so the expectation is that the team that takes the pitch in the opening match of their Club World Cup journey is very similar to the one that fell to Club Atlético Platense in the Torneo Apertura quarterfinals.
Three 2022 FIFA World Cup Champions are poised to start in defense, with Franco Armani between the sticks and fullbacks Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuña covering the defensive flanks.
The midfield duo of Enzo Pérez and Kevin Castaño won't be disrupted, with the pair emerging as two of Gallardo's most trusted players.
The spotlight will be on 17-year-old talent Franco Mastantuono. Before joining Real Madrid following the conclusion of the tournament, one of the biggest and brightest prospects in world soccer will hope to leave his mark on the Club World Cup to leave on a high from his boyhood club.
River Plate Predicted Lineup vs. Urawa Red Diamonds
River Plate Predicted Lineup vs. Uruwa Red Diamonds (4-3-3): Armani; Montiel, Martínez Quarta, Díaz, Acuña; Castaño, Pérez, Fernández; Mastantuono, Driussi, Colidio
Urawa Red Diamonds Team News
With Polish manager Maciej Skorża at the helm, Urawa Red Diamonds look to make some noise coming in as the underdogs not only vs. River Plater, but in all of Group E.
In a squad with only five non-Japanese players, Swedish center back Marius Høibråten stands out as the defensive leader. After joining the club from Bodø/Glimt in 2023, Høibråten has accumulated over 100 caps and will be key to their success in the tournament.
On the ball, attacking midfielder Ryōma Watanabe is the Red Diamonds most dangerous player. The 28-year-old has six goals and one assist in 17 appearances in Japan's top-flight this season. His playmaking ability and technique must be at its best if there's ay hope for Urawa to have chance of making it past the group stage of the competition.
Urawa Red Diamonds Predicted Lineup vs. River Plate
Urawa Red Diamonds Predicted Lineup vs. River Plate (4-2-3-1): Nishikawa; Ishihara, Boza, Høibråten, Ogiwara; Yasui, Gustafson; Kaneko, Watanabe, Savio; Matsuo
River Plate vs. Urawa Red Diamonds Score Prediction
There's high-hopes for River Plate going into the tournament, with the Argentine giants aiming for a surprise run deep into the knockout stages.
River Plate will dominate for most of the game but will find it hard to open up a disciplined and well-structured Red Diamonds defense. Eventually, though, the quality of players River have on their ranks will prove impossible to contain for the entirety of the match.
Mastantuono and Franco Colidio find the back of the net and Gallardo's men will get a victory to start their Club World Cup campaign.
Prediction: River Plate 2–0 Urawa Red Diamonds
