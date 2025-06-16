Why Real Madrid’s Latest Signing Is Playing for a Different Team at Club World Cup
Franco Mastantuono already signed with Real Madrid, but the Argentine will play for River Plate at this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.
After spending no money in the winter transfer window, Real Madrid have not shied away from breaking the bank this summer. Not only did the club sign Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen, but it also finalized a record-breaking deal for 17-year-old Mastantuono.
Los Blancos completed the most expensive sale in the history of Argentina when they paid a total of $72.6 million to bring the breakout star to the Spanish capital. Still, the deal did not include Mastantuono playing for Real Madrid in the United States this summer.
MARCA report the Spanish giants did not want to “push the deadline” forward with River Plate and instead allowed Mastantuono to represent the club at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. The club has a great chance of making an underdog run in the tournament, and they need one of their best players to do so.
There were also reportedly some concerns about the teenager’s age since Mastantuono does not turn 18 until August 14. Real Madrid, therefore, decided to wait until his coming of age to officially bring Mastantuono to the biggest club in the world.
In the meantime, both Real Madrid and River Plate will compete for a cut of the record $1 billion prize pool in the newly expanded FIFA Club World Cup. Los Blancos are one of the favorites to win the tournament given their new signings and new manager, Xabi Alonso.
River Plate, meanwhile, have a great chance of getting out of Group E, which includes Inter Milan, Urawa Red Diamonds and Monterrey. Real Madrid fans will be able to watch Mastantuono in action on Tuesday, June 17, when River Plate kick off their tournament against Urawa Red Diamonds.
