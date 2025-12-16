Road to World Cup 2026: Canada’s Five Best Players of the Week—Ranked
The 2026 World Cup is fast approaching, and the Canadian men’s national team has plenty of roster questions heading into the final few months of preparation and with only four friendlies to go until the World Cup opener on June 12.
While manager Jesse Marsch’s squad knows it will face Qatar and Switzerland to close out group play in Vancouver, questions remain about their opening opponent in Toronto, with the winner of the UEFA playoff between Italy, Northern Ireland, Bosnia & Herzegovina, or Wales set to fill that spot.
Yet, with less than six months to go until the tournament, club form matters more than ever for Canada’s players, looking not only to crack the roster, but find their spot in a highly competitive starting lineup.
Here, Sports Illustrated ranks the top five performances from around the globe in the last week.
5. Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)
Alphonso Davies returned to the pitch for Bayern Munich for the first time in 262 days, having recovered from an ACL injury suffered in a win against the U.S. men’s national team in March’s Concacaf Nations League.
Canada’s best and likely most important player for the World Cup, Davies came on in the 88th minute in Bayern’s 3–1 win over Sporting CP in Champions League action, and he looked like no time had passed, tracking back at top speed and making a quick recovery.
He further worked back into match play on the weekend, coming off the bench for a 29-minute showing in Bayern’s 2–2 draw with bottom feeders FSV Mainz, where he made five passes into the final third and three recoveries.
The biggest win of the week, though, was simply the fact that he is back in matches and on track to start for Canada in the summer.
4. Daniel Jebbison (Preston North End)
Daniel Jebbison missed out on the recent Canadian men’s national team camps, but Marsch has insisted that he remains in contention for a World Cup spot. Why wouldn’t he be, especially given his form?
This week saw Jebbison score in two matches in the Championship with Preston North End, helping his side to a 1–1 draw with Coventry City before a 2–1 win over Oxford United to move to third in the table.
The 22-year-old is up to five goals for the season and is showing stellar form, but he will have to keep up his play if he wants to edge out other top strikers for a spot on the national team in the summer.
3. Nathan Saliba (Anderlecht)
Nathan Saliba has enjoyed a standout debut season in Europe with Anderlecht and added another stellar showing in his latest match, scoring in a 2–1 win over St. Truiden for his second goal of the season.
Playing in a more defensive role than he does in Marsch’s 4-4-2, Saliba has shown his ability to be calm in transition and to balance out a double-pivot, this week doing so as a 21-year-old veteran alongside 17-year-old Nathan De Cat.
In addition to his goal, he completed 33 passes and created three chances, made three tackles and six recoveries, and helped his side earn all three points, lifting them to third in Belgium’s top flight.
2. Promise David (Royale Union St. Gilloise)
Promise David’s form in Belgium continues to stand out as he vies for a starting spot in Marsch’s squad for the World Cup. This week, he scored his 11th goal of the campaign and fifth in his last eight matches as RUSG played out a 1–1 draw with Sporting Charleroi in the Juliper Pro League.
David tucked home a finish from the edge of the six-yard box for the opener on Sunday, assisted by Kevin Mac Allister in the 39th minute, before Charleroi levelled the match in the second half.
In addition to his goal, he was also lively throughout the match, creating two chances and amassing 42 touches. It was an inspired performance after he had a goal called back for offside in midweek Champions League action against Marseille.
With Promise David, Jonathan David, Tani Oluwaseyi, Theo Bair, Daniel Jebbison and Cyle Larin all in contention for the World Cup squad, Marsch will have some difficult decisions to make.
1. Ismaël Koné (U.S. Sassuolo)
Ismaël Koné had a week to remember in Italy, scoring a goal and picking up an MLS-style assist in Sassuolo’s 2–2 draw with Christian Pulisic’s high-flying AC Milan on Sunday.
The 23-year-old midfielder found the back of the net in the 13th minute with a deft chip on the outside of his foot to beat Mike Maignan between Milan’s sticks, and finished off a stellar buildup play from Sassuolo.
His finish marked his third Serie A goal of the campaign, as he enjoys some of the most consistent playing time of his career. Soon after, he helped orchestrate a quick sequence between Andrea Pinamonti and goalscorer Armand Laurienté to earn the San Siro visitors a point.
While Koné has had an inconsistent time with Watford, Marseille and Rennes since moving to Europe, he has seemingly found a home at Sassuolo, who now sit ninth in the Italian top flight.