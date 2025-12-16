SI

Road to World Cup 2026: Canada’s Five Best Players of the Week—Ranked

Ismaël Koné has found his best form at Sassuolo, while Alphonso Davies returned to Bayern Munich’s matchday squad.

Ben Steiner

Alphonso Davies returned to action after 262 days on the sidelines due to an ACL injury.
Alphonso Davies returned to action after 262 days on the sidelines due to an ACL injury. / Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

The 2026 World Cup is fast approaching, and the Canadian men’s national team has plenty of roster questions heading into the final few months of preparation and with only four friendlies to go until the World Cup opener on June 12.

While manager Jesse Marsch’s squad knows it will face Qatar and Switzerland to close out group play in Vancouver, questions remain about their opening opponent in Toronto, with the winner of the UEFA playoff between Italy, Northern Ireland, Bosnia & Herzegovina, or Wales set to fill that spot.

Yet, with less than six months to go until the tournament, club form matters more than ever for Canada’s players, looking not only to crack the roster, but find their spot in a highly competitive starting lineup.

Here, Sports Illustrated ranks the top five performances from around the globe in the last week.

FREE NEWSLETTER. New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark

5. Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

Alphonso Davies
Alphonso Davies took part in Champions League and Bundesliga action for the first time in 2025–26. / Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Alphonso Davies returned to the pitch for Bayern Munich for the first time in 262 days, having recovered from an ACL injury suffered in a win against the U.S. men’s national team in March’s Concacaf Nations League.

Canada’s best and likely most important player for the World Cup, Davies came on in the 88th minute in Bayern’s 3–1 win over Sporting CP in Champions League action, and he looked like no time had passed, tracking back at top speed and making a quick recovery.

He further worked back into match play on the weekend, coming off the bench for a 29-minute showing in Bayern’s 2–2 draw with bottom feeders FSV Mainz, where he made five passes into the final third and three recoveries.

The biggest win of the week, though, was simply the fact that he is back in matches and on track to start for Canada in the summer.

4. Daniel Jebbison (Preston North End)

Daniel Jebbison
Daniel Jebbison is forcing his way back into the Canadian squad with his current form. / Andrew Kearns/CameraSport/Getty Images

Daniel Jebbison missed out on the recent Canadian men’s national team camps, but Marsch has insisted that he remains in contention for a World Cup spot. Why wouldn’t he be, especially given his form?

This week saw Jebbison score in two matches in the Championship with Preston North End, helping his side to a 1–1 draw with Coventry City before a 2–1 win over Oxford United to move to third in the table.

The 22-year-old is up to five goals for the season and is showing stellar form, but he will have to keep up his play if he wants to edge out other top strikers for a spot on the national team in the summer.

3. Nathan Saliba (Anderlecht)

Nathan Saliba
Nathan Saliba has hit his stride in defensive midfield with Anderlecht. / BRUNO FAHY/ELGA MAG /Belga/AFP/Getty Images

Nathan Saliba has enjoyed a standout debut season in Europe with Anderlecht and added another stellar showing in his latest match, scoring in a 2–1 win over St. Truiden for his second goal of the season.

Playing in a more defensive role than he does in Marsch’s 4-4-2, Saliba has shown his ability to be calm in transition and to balance out a double-pivot, this week doing so as a 21-year-old veteran alongside 17-year-old Nathan De Cat.

In addition to his goal, he completed 33 passes and created three chances, made three tackles and six recoveries, and helped his side earn all three points, lifting them to third in Belgium’s top flight.

dark. Next. USMNT Best XI World Cup. Predicting USMNT’s 2026 World Cup Best XI

2. Promise David (Royale Union St. Gilloise)

Promise David
Promise David scored his 11th goal in all competitions on Sunday. / VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA/AFP/Getty Images

Promise David’s form in Belgium continues to stand out as he vies for a starting spot in Marsch’s squad for the World Cup. This week, he scored his 11th goal of the campaign and fifth in his last eight matches as RUSG played out a 1–1 draw with Sporting Charleroi in the Juliper Pro League.

David tucked home a finish from the edge of the six-yard box for the opener on Sunday, assisted by Kevin Mac Allister in the 39th minute, before Charleroi levelled the match in the second half.

In addition to his goal, he was also lively throughout the match, creating two chances and amassing 42 touches. It was an inspired performance after he had a goal called back for offside in midweek Champions League action against Marseille.

With Promise David, Jonathan David, Tani Oluwaseyi, Theo Bair, Daniel Jebbison and Cyle Larin all in contention for the World Cup squad, Marsch will have some difficult decisions to make.

1. Ismaël Koné (U.S. Sassuolo)

Ismaël Koné
Ismaël Koné scored his fourth goal of the season with Sassuolo in a draw against Christian Pulisic's AC Milan. / Luca Amedeo Bizzarri/Getty Images

Ismaël Koné had a week to remember in Italy, scoring a goal and picking up an MLS-style assist in Sassuolo’s 2–2 draw with Christian Pulisic’s high-flying AC Milan on Sunday.

The 23-year-old midfielder found the back of the net in the 13th minute with a deft chip on the outside of his foot to beat Mike Maignan between Milan’s sticks, and finished off a stellar buildup play from Sassuolo.

His finish marked his third Serie A goal of the campaign, as he enjoys some of the most consistent playing time of his career. Soon after, he helped orchestrate a quick sequence between Andrea Pinamonti and goalscorer Armand Laurienté to earn the San Siro visitors a point.

While Koné has had an inconsistent time with Watford, Marseille and Rennes since moving to Europe, he has seemingly found a home at Sassuolo, who now sit ninth in the Italian top flight.

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, REACTION AND ANALYSIS

feed

Published
Ben Steiner
BEN STEINER

Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.

Home/Soccer