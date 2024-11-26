Robert Lewandowski Joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi With Champions League Milestone
Robert Lewandowski became the third player in UEFA Champions League history to reach 100 goals in the competition.
Lewandowski opened the scoring in Barcelona's clash vs. Stade Brestois only 10 minutes into the game. Lewandowski got tackled in the box by Brest goalkeeper, Marco Bizot, leaving the referee no alternative but to point to the spot. The Polish striker calmly tucked home the penalty to add his name to the 100 goal club in the Champions League.
Lewandowski joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the only players to ever reach such a feat in Europe's most prestigious club competition. Ronaldo leads the all time UCL scoring list with 140 goals, followed by Messi with 129 and Lewandowski is third with his 100th.
Throughout his European career, Lewandowski has played for Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Barcelona, winning one Champions League throughout his illustrious career with Bayern in 2020.
At 36 years old, Lewandowski is enjoying one of the best starts to a season of his career with 20 goals through 19 games in all competitions. Although moving up the all time UCL scorers list seems perhaps too ambitious, Lewandowski seems poised to add more goals to his already impressive tally and continue to grow his status as a legend of European soccer.