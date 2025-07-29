‘I’m Sure’—Robert Lewandowski Makes Exciting Lamine Yamal, Marcus Rashford Predictions for 2025–26 Season
Robert Lewandowski expects Barcelona to take another step forwards in the upcoming season, with Lamine Yamal and new signing Marcus Rashford earmarked for big roles.
After years of mediocrity, Barcelona are back to being considered among the top clubs in the world. Perhaps the driving force of the recent surge is the team’s absurd quality in the final third. Now, Lewandowski, the man who spearheaded Barcelona’s attack for much of last season, believes they can be even better come the new term.
“I think we’re stronger than last year,” Lewandowski told the media. “During [Hansi] Flick’s first year he was new to a lot of the players but now everyone understands where we have to go. Last year we already had a great team, but now we’re in a different position.”
Lewandowski bagged 40 goals across all competitions in 2024–25, leading the way in Barcelona’s staggering 174-goal season, the best mark across Europe and the third highest in club history. Still, the veteran center forward felt the toll of the long season late in the term and was sidelined with injuries.
This reason is perhaps why he believes Barcelona are better equipped heading into 2025–26, as Lewandowski highlighted Barcelona’s latest attacking reinforcement.
“Rashford is a player with massive talent,” he continued. “I remember we played Manchester United two years ago and he was in stellar form. He’s a player that can help us. There’s a lot of games in a season so it’s important that we have players that can play different positions, signing a player like Marcus is good for the team.”
The other teammate the Polish striker touched upon was Barcelona’s new No.10, Yamal. Lewandowski has played alongside Yamal since the teenager erupted into the spotlight and believes he still has more to offer.
“Lamine is not a kid anymore, now he’s 18 years old, he’s an adult,” Lewandowski laughed. “I’m sure that this year he can play even better than last year because he’s a year older. For him, time and work is on his side. I think with every passing year he can play better.”
Barcelona are one of the strongest teams in the world on paper heading into the 2025–26 season. If Flick’s well-oiled attacking machine performs to the level they’ve shown to be capable of reaching, then Lewandowski has a clear objective in mind.
“For us, we always have titles in our minds,” the legendary striker vowed.