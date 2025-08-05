‘We’ll See’—Marcus Rashford Opens Up on Possible Permanent Exit From Man Utd
Marcus Rashford has insisted he is not currently thinking about his chances of joining Barcelona permanently following his loan from Manchester United.
United wanted to sell Rashford outright this summer but the England international’s determination to move to Catalonia saw them forced to agree to an initial loan deal, although Barcelona do have the option to make the move permanent for a reported €35 million (£30.5 million, $40.5 million).
Rashford settled in nicely with his new teammates, bagging his first goal and assist in Blaugrana colors in their last two games. After Barcelona’s final training session on Asian soil, the 27-year-old insisted he is focused on enjoying the upcoming season.
“I’m not thinking about next season [2026–27],” Rashford told the media. “I want to do the best I can for the team while I’m here and then we’ll see.”
In order for Rashford to be able to prove his worth to Barcelona, the club must first find a way to register him to play in La Liga, something they still haven’t done with less than two weeks before the start of their title defense. However, the situation doesn’t concern Rashford, who remains confident he’ll be able to play come the start of the term.
The Catalans are coming of winning a domestic treble in Hansi Flick’s first season with the club. Yet, there’s a prevailing feeling that silverware was left on the table with a heartbreaking semifinals exit from the Champions League. Upon arrival, Rahsford already knows the team are on a mission to make sure the most prestigious continental trophy returns to Barcelona.
“Hopefully we can go one step further than last year and try to win the Champions League as well,” he vowed.
Rashford and Barcelona will return to Europe to play the Joan Gamper Trophy on Aug. 10, their final preseason game before their La Liga opener on the road against Mallorca.