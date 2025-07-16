Lamine Yamal Officially Given Iconic Barcelona Shirt Number
Lamine Yamal officially put pen-to-paper on a new contract with Barcelona that will see him remain with his childhood club until 2031.
Barcelona president Joan Laporta accompanied Yamal as he signed his new contract at the club's Ciutat Esportiva. But the contract renewals wasn't the only thing that was made official, the world also got their first glimpse at Yamal's new Barcelona shirt, with the iconic No. 10 stamped on the back.
Yamal is officially the new bearer of the iconic number. At only 18 year of age, the Rocafonda, Catalonia native officially become the youngest player in Barcelona history to own the No. 10 shirt.
That record previously belonged to Ansu Fati, the most recent owner of the shirt number, who inherited it from Lionel Messi in 2021 when he was 19-years-old. Injuries severely impacted Fati's career and, after falling out of favor with Hansi Flick, he left Barcelona for Monaco earlier in the summer, vacating the No. 10.
After a season where the La Masia graduate broke record after record and was a focal point of Barcelona's first ever domestic treble, he proved to be more than worthy of donning the iconic number.
Barça's No. 10 shirt has been worn by legends of the game. Of the six players in club history that have won the Ballon d'Or award, five of them have done it with that number on the back of their Blaugrana shirt. It's a list that includes Messi, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Hristo Stoichkov and the only Spaniard to win the award, Luis Suárez.
Yamal has lofty expectations for the 2025–26 season, if he manages to achieve his goals, then there's no doubt he'll be favored to join the list as the seventh Barcelona player win the Ballon d'Or.
What's perhaps even more terrifying for teams in Spain and across Europe is that Yamal will be only 24-years-old when his new Barcelona contract runs out.