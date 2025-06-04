Roberto Martinez, Ronaldo Outclass Germany in Second Half: Takeaways From Nations League Semifinals
Portugal came from a goal behind to defeat Germany in the UEFA Nations League semifinals as they look to become the first country to win the trophy twice. A masterclass second half from Roberto Martínez including three crucial substitutions shifted momentum heavily for the visitors with none other than Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the winning goal.
It was Portugal's first win over Germany since 2000. A major result for Martinez's side and the opportunity for another international trophy for one of the game's legendary figures.
Whether it's Ronaldo vs. Lamine Yamal and Spain, or Kylian Mbappé and France, the UEFA Nations League final is going to be blockbuster.
Takeaways from the first UEFA Nations League semifinal below.
A Fast Pace Early Turns Into Wasteful Opportunities
Both sides wanted to play through transition early. Leon Goretzka and Ronaldo couldn't convert opportunities inside the first seven minutes, but alarm bells were going off immediately for the two defenses. Yet, as the first half transpired, Germany struggled holding up the ball whereas Portugal had no problems playing through the lines with pace.
Joshua Kimmich, making his 100th appearance for Die Mannschaft, had his work cut out for him with Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto and Nuno Mendes pressing high up the pitch.
VfB Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade had the best opportunity of the first 20 minutes after a penalty shout. His strike stung the palms of Diogo Costa as VAR cleared any potential incident. As the home team settled in, it began to create more opportunities through wide positions, but couldn't find the final touch. Germany's growing influence in the game was mostly fueled by Leroy Sané getting more involved in the attack.
As the game slowed down, both teams were wasteful in the final third. Neto had multiple opportunities to find an opener, but lacked better quality in decisive moments. Costa, while forced into four saves in the first half, was relatively comfortable, as was for Marc-André ter Stegen at the other end.
Wirtz Overshadowed by Another Midfield Future Star
Florian Wirtz was largely absent in the attacking third for most of the first half in what was a disappointing early showing for the Liverpool-linked target. If Liverpool fans who haven't seen Wirtz play were excited to watch him live, this wasn't the showcase performance some might've expected. Yes, he scored the opening goal right out of the tunnel in the second half and grew into the game, but there was another midfield star that rose to the occasion.
Aleksandar Pavlović is a name to watch in the future for both Bayern Munich and the German national team. The 21-year-old made his fourth appearance for the senior team and looked comfortable in a duel box-to-box partnership with Leon Goretzka. It helps having your club teammate next to you, but it's always a different challenge when representing your country and facing off against a Portugal side with no shortage of big names.
He made 21 appearances for Bayern Munich this past season in the Bundesliga primarily deployed by Vincent Kompany as a defensive midfielder. Injuries and illness derailed his season a bit, but Pavlović could be an important squad member heading into 2026 and the FIFA World Cup, especially if Nagelsmann wants to play a back three at times. He can provide valuable cover and athleticism, as he did against Portugal, while getting involved in build-up play.
The second half was a different story, more on that in a second.
Roberto Martinez Outclasses Nagelsmann in Second Half
Martínez was first to his bench in the second half, and his changes completely flipped the script.
Vitinha, fresh off winning the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain, came on alongside Nélson Semedo and Francisco Conceição, changing out the entire right flank. Vitinha helped dictate play a bit more, but the other two substitutions gave Portugal more pace down the right-hand side of the pitch. It helped that Semedo is a natural fullback compared to Joao Neves, but Conceição was direct with his first touch of the ball.
It was his action that got Portugal level, driving right at the German defense. He beat Ter Stegen at his far post with a curling left-footed strike. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the game-winner five minutes later with the visitors looking much more comfortable. Nagelsmann went to his bench shortly thereafter, but his changes failed to have any impact, including Robin Goses and Serge Gnabry.
It bodes Martínez well given the adaptation mid-game with Spain or France meeting them in the final. If Portugal are going to lift another Nations League trophy, Martínez must not hesitate if things aren't working come Sunday.