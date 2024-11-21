Rodri Details the Difference Playing Against Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
The Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi discourse is a debate that will likely carry on for years after both players have hung up their boots.
Both legendary figures have combined for countless goals, assists and trophies all across Europe with both players now playing their trade in MLS and the Saudi Pro League.
Many believe that Messi's 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar settled the debate since Ronaldo has yet to win a World Cup—he could make one last push for the coveted trophy in 2026. Manchester City and current Ballon d'Or winner Rodri is of the same thinking in that Messi, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, is the game's greatest ever player.
"Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all time, without any doubt," Rodri said on Spanish TV show El Hormiguero. "Cristiano has managed to match Messi without innate talent. But those of us who have played against them can see the difference. We didn't want Cristiano to step into the box because he was lethal there. But with Messi, the danger was everywhere on the pitch."
Rodri knows what it's like to come up against both Messi and Ronaldo. The 28-year-old faced off against Ronaldo during his Atlético Madrid days in the UEFA Champions League—when Ronaldo scored a hat trick to turn the tie around—while also squaring off against Messi in La Liga when the current Inter Miami player was still at Barcelona.
Rodri reveals that when Messi was on the ball, everyone had to be on high alert to limit his effectiveness as he closed in on the final third and an opposing team's penalty area.
"When Messi got the ball, you’'d think: 'Oh, danger'. When I first started playing against him, I tried to take the ball from him, and he dodged you as if you were a bull in the ring. The feeling I had was that something bad was about to happen."
Rodri is unlikely to return to full fitness from his season-ending knee injury in time for this summer's Club World Cup, when Manchester City could be pitted against Messi's Miami. There's still a slight chance that Messi continues playing at a high level into the 2026 World Cup when both players could meet in the knockout stage in North America.