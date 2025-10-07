‘I Have Offers’—Rodrygo Breaks Silence on Transfer Rumors, Real Madrid Future
After a summer of transfer speculation, Rodrygo finally revealed his desire was always to stay at Real Madrid, no matter the “offers” he received from clubs across Europe.
A rapid decline in form to close out the 2024–25 season saw Rodrygo fall out of Real Madrid’s XI, plunging the winger’s future in a white shirt into question. The noise only grew once Xabi Alonso took charge and afforded the Brazil international only one start at the Club World Cup.
Premier League giants Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea all circled around Rodrygo, and Bayern Munich even joined in the race, but a move never materialized—an outcome the 24-year-old hoped for.
“Every summer, the same thing happens to me,” Rodrygo said in an interview with AS. “Whether I’m going to leave or whether I have offers from this club or that.
“Every week, I was in a team if I paid attention to what was published. Of course, there are always offers; I’m not going to lie about that. But I always made it clear to the club that I want to continue succeeding here, even more than I already have,” Rodrygo continued.
The Brazilian forward went on to mention his goal of helping Real Madrid win more “European Cups”; Rodrygo played a pivotal role in Los Blancos’ 14th and 15th Champions League titles.
Rodrygo Reveals His Current Standing With Real Madrid
Now that the transfer window has come and gone, Rodrygo is fully focused on making the best of his seventh season at the Bernabéu.
“I’ve always said: ‘As long as Real Madrid wants me, I’ll be here.’ If one day Real Madrid says to me: ‘Rodry, find a team,’ I’ll say ‘OK.’ But that hasn’t happened,” Rodrygo said.
“The club has always told me they count on me. And when I had a problem, they were there for me. People speculated because I kept quiet. But I knew what I was going to do this season with Real Madrid and that I’m going to be focused on giving my best. It hasn’t bothered me. I was calm, and here I am… as always.”
Rodrygo, who saw his place on the right wing taken by new signing Franco Mastantuono, now competes with Vinícius Júnior for playing time on the left. Although he is not logging nearly as many minutes as seasons past, he still is “getting better all the time” and “happy” under Alonso.