Rodrygo Sends Telling One-Word Message Amid Wild Transfer Speculation
Rodrygo has been linked with a slew of interested clubs. Everyone from Arsenal and Chelsea to Saudi Arabia’s wealthy giants are supposedly sniffing around the Brazilian forward.
However, Rodrygo did his best to quash the rampant speculation with a glowing review of Xabi Alonso’s first Real Madrid training session. “FELIZ”—HAPPY—was the word the fleet-footed forward wrote on social media beneath an image of him at Ciudad Real Madrid.
This ringing endorsement comes at an opportune moment. Rumors swirling around Rodrygo have gathered pace in recent weeks, with The Athletic insisting that Arsenal are keen admirers of the versatile winger. The report adds that Madrid’s fourth-choice forward has been “approached through intermediaries by some Premier League clubs.”
Rodrygo had fallen out of favor during the final days of Carlo Ancelotti’s tenure in Madrid and was then pointedly left out of the Italian’s first Brazil national team squad. Alonso, by contrast, is keen to give all his new players a clean slate. “Rodrygo is a spectacular player,” the incoming coach gushed at his unveiling, “we will need him.”
That affection appears to be mutual. Rodrygo was energetic throughout a high-intensity session and looked in good spirits.
Maintaining that mood will be largely determined by Rodrygo’s role in Alonso’s setup. The 24-year-old’s chief gripe last season was a lack of consistency in his position and value to the team. “Often, I’m just filling spaces,” he huffed to ESPN . “Is someone missing there? Put Rodrygo in. Is someone missing on the right? Rodrygo. Is someone missing as No. 9? Rodrygo. That’s it.”
The same outlet now claim that he views his best position as through the middle, rather than on the right wing. Rodrygo’s representatives have reportedly even held talks with Florentino Pérez about their client’s role going forward. Yet, with Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Junior both likely to drift out on the left and Jude Bellingham a fixture in an attacking midfield role, quite how Rodrygo fits into the setup remains to be seen.