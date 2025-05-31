Rodrygo ‘Informs Real Madrid’ of Arsenal, Chelsea Transfer Decision
Rodrygo has made it clear to those in charge at Real Madrid that he wants to remain with the club beyond this summer, a report has claimed.
It emerged towards the end of last season that Rodrygo was growing unsettled in Madrid, reported to be disappointed with his standing in the squad compared to attacking teammates Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.
The door was opened to a summer transfer, with Arsenal and Chelsea among the sides interested in signing the Brazil international this summer.
New Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has already publicly stressed his desire to keep hold of Rodrygo, and MARCA note club officials have also made contact with the winger to determine his plans for the upcoming transfer window.
Rodrygo is said to have made it abundantly clear that he wants to remain with the club, going as far as to claim he is “determined” to still be a Madrid player by the start of next season.
While that message has been appreciated, Madrid have not yet ruled out a possible departure for Rodrygo, whose underwhelming form on the pitch has left some believing it could be time to part ways this summer.
Rodrygo has been challenged to raise his levels and make a statement during the Club World Cup and preseason to prove that he is still deserving of a spot in the Madrid squad. The winger’s six years at the club have yielded just 32 La Liga goals.
Madrid are looking to invest in Alonso’s squad this summer and are aware that cashing in on Rodrygo would provide a significant boost to their spending power.
A fee of €10 million ($11.4 million) has been paid to sign right back Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool in time for the Club World Cup, while defender Dean Huijsen has joined from Bournemouth for around €60 million ($68.1 million).