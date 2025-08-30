Rodrygo: Real Madrid Star Makes ‘Final’ Transfer Decision
After a summer-long saga, Rodrygo has reportedly closed the door on a potential transfer and is staying at Real Madrid.
Rodrygo’s future in a white shirt has been anything but certain since Xabi Alonso took charge. The new Real Madrid boss has routinely overlooked the Brazilian winger, both at the FIFA Club World Cup and in Los Blancos’ La Liga opener.
The inconsistent minutes put Rodrygo at the center of transfer speculation this summer; the 24-year-old drew interest from the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City, yet no official offers were ever made.
Now with the transfer window winding down, MARCA report Rodrygo is committed to Real Madrid. The forward is determined to “continue triumphing with the team he loves”, at least for the near future.
Should the situation with Alonso fail to improve, there is always the possibility Rodrygo bids farewell to the Spanish capital in January. Until then, though, the Brazil international looks set to remain in a white shirt.
The report comes less than a week after Rodrygo finally broke into Alonso’s XI. The winger got the nod on the left wing over Vinícius Júnior in Real Madrid’s 3–0 victory against Real Oviedo.
Although he could not get on the scoresheet, Rodrygo still put in a solid performance at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere before he was replaced by his fellow countryman in the 63rd minute.
The surprising decision turned heads, but it showed the potential for Rodrygo to reclaim his place in Real Madrid’s starting lineup. While it is unlikely he will become a permanent fixture on the left wing over Vinícius Júnior, the winger is seemingly on his way to building trust with Alonso.
Rodrygo also has work to do with Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti, who left him out of Brazil’s squad for the September international break. The Real Madrid forward has not found the back of the net in a competitive match for either club or country since March.
Despite his past successes for Los Blancos and the Seleção, Rodrygo has a mountain to climb before he can return to his once blistering form.