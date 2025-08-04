Rodrygo Performs Surprise Real Madrid Transfer ‘U-Turn’
Despite intense speculation over his future, Rodrygo is reportedly determined to remain with Real Madrid this summer and fight for his place under new manager Xabi Alonso.
Uncertainty began to mount towards the end of last season amid reports Rodrygo felt undervalued alongside the rest of Madrid’s superstar attackers—namely Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior—and his struggle for minutes at the Club World Cup served as evidence that new manager Xabi Alonso does not view Rodrygo as a guaranteed starter.
With Madrid believed to be open to selling for the right price, Rodrygo has found himself linked with nearly every top side across Europe, but AS state he has now firmly decided he is not interested in listening to offers.
Rodrygo is said to be committed to the idea of proving himself to Alonso and reclaiming his place in the starting lineup, confident that he has the ability to reverse his fortunes at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Among the challenges for Rodrygo is Alonso’s preferred tactical system. The new boss tended to favor a narrow midfield with two central strikers—roles which were handed to Mbappé and Vinicius, with young Gonzalo García also seen as a better fit during the summer.
A winger by trade, Rodrygo may have to prove his abilities in a central role if he wants to start for Madrid, but there are already a number of attack-minded players trying to force their way into the lineup.
With Jude Bellingham sidelined after shoulder surgery, there is a spot behind the striker which appears to be available. Reports have suggested this could go to new signing Franco Mastantuono, while Brahim Díaz and Arda Güler are both pushing for minutes.
Alonso’s first chance to try out a team without Bellingham will come next week after Madrid announced a surprise friendly against Austrian side WSG Tirol. All eyes will be on the role Rodrygo plays before their La Liga opener on Aug. 19.