Roy Keane Blasts Kobbie Mainoo’s ‘Idiot’ Brother After T-Shirt Controversy

Kobbie Mainoo is dominating headlines in the lead up to the January transfer window.

Kobbie Mainoo has been regularly linked with a Man Utd exit. / James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Roy Keane has labelled Kobbie Mainoo’s half-brother an “idiot” for wearing a T-shirt that read ‘Free Kobbie’ during Manchester United’s bonkers 4–4 draw with Bournemouth.

Jordan Mainoo-Hames was seen posing for pictures wearing the controversial shirt at Old Trafford last Monday, which naturally wrote plenty of headlines following the conclusion of a thrilling encounter on the pitch. Although it’s unclear whether or not Mainoo knew about his sibling’s stunt, it has piled unnecessary extra pressure on the United midfielder.

Mainoo has been used sparingly by Ruben Amorim throughout this season, having requested a loan in the summer to further his development. The academy graduate has started just one match and that was the shock defeat to League Two Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup second round.

Reports suggest that Mainoo’s frustrations have led to him asking the club for a loan move again ahead of the January transfer window, although the Red Devils are only willing to sanction a departure should an “exceptional offer” arrive, according to a new report.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Keane weighed in on the Mainoo debate and had strong words regarding the 20-year-old’s older sibling.

Keane Urges Mainoo to Fight for Man Utd Future

Roy Keane
Keane did not hold back when discussing Mainoo’s situation. / IMAGO/PA Images

“When he's got his idiot brother doing all that stuff—we shouldn’t even be giving his brother the time of day,” said the former United captain. “Because sometimes you’re just surrounded by idiots, especially in families.

“You come in after the match, and your brother did that ... if my brother [had] done that, you would be looking at him going, ‘what are you doing?’ You would, and do you know what—do you think his brother’s done that without asking him?”

Keane also spoke at length about Mainoo’s United future, urging the midfielder to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his place rather than seeking an exit.

“He’s 20 years of age, what’s wrong with sitting and learning your trade? And even if he’s not getting a chance, we’ve all had to do it,” added the Irishman. “Sometimes a manager is on your case and what you have to do is prove them wrong. Every day is your chance to prove yourself to the manager. He’s got to get that in his mindset.

“The life of a footballer is about trying to prove people wrong. I have no problem players going out on loan, it can work for everybody, but sometimes as a player, your biggest challenge is here at Man Utd and getting into that first team.”

Despite Casemiro being suspended for United’s upcoming Premier League match with Aston Villa on Sunday, Mainoo is still not expected to start in the West Midlands as Manuel Ugarte prepares to come into the team. If that is the case, it’s no surprise he’s frustrated at his lack of opportunities.

Published
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

