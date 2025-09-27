Ruben Amorim Baffled by Man Utd Flaw After 10 Months at Helm
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim admits he understands scepticism from fans about the team’s ability to win back-to-back Premier League matches, confessing even he does not know what performance he is going to get from his side every week.
Last weekend’s 2–1 win over Chelsea marked the first time in the Amorim era—the boss joined in November 2024—that United have won consecutive home games in the league, but the harrowing derby defeat away at Manchester City that preceded that match means the Red Devils are still looking to celebrate their first set of back-to-back league wins under the boss.
Standing in United’s way this week is a trip to Brentford, who head into the game down in 17th in the standings. Amorim’s side are clear favourites to end their slump but that confidence is not shared by a large number of fans, and the boss completely understands why.
“It’s normal for the fans, they don’t know what is going to happen in the next game,” Amorim conceded. “To be completely honest, I have an idea, but I don’t know how it’s going to be and I’m the manager of the team.
“That has to do with the moment that we live for so many months. The best way of dealing with that is that every game is the last one. It’s just not thinking about two games.
Amorim: It’s Important to Secure Back-to-Back Wins
“Yes, it’s a big deal for Manchester United. The next game is going to be the most important game for a long time for Manchester United. I understand the feeling of the fans. Let’s start changing that feeling and present ourselves with that urgency that we need to do on the pitch.”
Despite their return of two wins from their opening five games, Amorim insists United have been better than their results would suggest and encouraged his players to give their all to finally deliver two wins on the bounce for supporters everywhere.
“I don’t say ‘playing well’ because I think we did that this year,” the boss continued. “It’s really important [that United win two straight games], I think that and we spoke about that in the end of the game. It’s really important for us to have that sense of urgency that we need to win no matter what, and it’s going to be really difficult.
“Every time we start preparing the game and you watch the next opponent, you think it is going to be really tough. I have that feeling.
“But for me, we cannot control the result of the game. The most important thing is to start the game the way we start against Chelsea, the way we start against Burnley, the way we start against Arsenal. In these kinds of games, we need to be willing and to have the feeling that we need to win every match.”