Brentford vs. Man Utd: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Ruben Amorim is aiming to oversee back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time.

James Cormack

Manchester United are gunning for back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time under Ruben Amorim.
Manchester United are gunning for back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time under Ruben Amorim. / Visionhaus/Getty Images

Premier League Gameweek 6 kicks off at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon, as Brentford take on a suddenly buoyant Manchester United.

The Red Devils are in high spirits off the back of last week’s chaotic 2–1 victory over Chelsea, during which both teams were reduced to ten men. While United’s performance was far from outstanding, the three points offered Ruben Amorim a week’s worth of respite.

The Portuguese coach is now aiming to oversee back-to-back Premier League wins for the very first time, and his side benefited from having a free midweek after their humiliating Carabao Cup elimination at the hands of Grimsby Town.

Brentford are into the fourth round of the competition, having impressively beaten Bournemouth and Aston Villa. However, they’ve won just one of their five Premier League outings under new manager Keith Andrews and were defeated 3–1 by west London rivals Fulham last time out.

Still, Bees supporters have happy memories of this fixture since securing their top-flight status in 2021. Their 4–0 beatdown of Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils in 2022 will live long in Gtech folklore.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the Saturday lunchtime clash.

What Time Does Brentford vs. Man Utd Kick-Off?

  • Location: London, England
  • Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium
  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 27
  • Kick-off Time: 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Craig Pawson
  • VAR: Andy Madley

Brentford vs. Man Utd Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Brentford: 1 win
  • Man Utd: 3 wins
  • Draws: 1
  • Last meeting: Brentford 4–3 Man Utd (May 4, 2025) - Premier League

Current Form (All Competitions)

Brentford

Man Utd

Fulham 3–1 Brentford - 20/09/25

Man Utd 2–1 Chelsea - 20/09/25

Brentford 1–1 (4–2p) Aston Villa - 16/09/25

Man City 3–1 Man Utd - 14/09/25

Brentford 2–2 Chelsea - 13/09/25

Man Utd 3–2 Burnley - 30/08/25

Sunderland 2–1 Brentford - 30/08/25

Grimsby 2–2 (12–11p) Man Utd - 27/08/25

Bournemouth 0–2 Brentford - 26/08/25

Fulham 1–1 Man Utd - 24/08/25

How to Watch Brentford vs. Man Utd on TV

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FM

United Kingdom

discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network Canada

Mexico

Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video

Brentford Team News

Kevin Schade
Kevin Schade scored twice in this fixture last season. / Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Like his predecessor, Andrews has shuffled between a back three and four at the start of his tenure. Overloading the midfield will be key for the hosts, who could deploy a 3-5-2 or 4-2-3-1.

There isn’t much to comment on the injury front, with fringe squad members Paris Maghoma and Gustavo Gomes soon returning from their setbacks.

Kevin Schade scored twice in this fixture last season and could partner Igor Thiago up top, while Mikkel Damsgaard will once again operate as the key link between Brentford’s defence and attack. Their engine room is highlighted by England international Jordan Henderson, who impressed during the 2–2 draw with Chelsea two weeks ago.

Brentford Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd

Brentford
The Bees could line up in a back three. / FotMob

Brentford predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (3-5-2): Kelleher; Van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock; Kayode, Henderson, Damsgaard, Yarmoliuk, Lewis-Potter; Schade, Thiago.

Man Utd Team News

Matheus Cunha
Matheus Cunha was among the players to return from injury last weekend. / James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

After Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount recovered from their injury setbacks to face Chelsea last weekend, Man Utd have since welcomed Diogo Dalot back to training.

The versatile full-back has been out of action since the international break, but appears to be in contention for the trip to west London.

With Noussair Mazraoui and Amad Diallo out this weekend, Dalot could come straight back into Amorim’s XI. Casemiro and Lisandro Martínez are also absent. The former received two bookings in last week’s win and will serve a one-game ban, while the latter is edging closer to making his comeback from a long-term knee injury.

Manuel Ugarte is the most likely candidate to replace Casemiro.

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford

Manchester United
Amorim could welcome Dalot back into his starting XI. / FotMob

Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Brentford (3-4-2-1): Bayındır; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Šeško.

Brentford vs. Man Utd Score Prediction

United are gunning for what has so far proved impossible under Amorim: back-to-back Premier League wins. Previous opportunities, of which there haven’t been an abundance, have been blown, but they’ve got a good chance here.

The Red Devils are healthy and in high spirits. Teams will continue to have joy against them given the manager’s tactical rigidity, but United’s undoubted quality in attack could inspire them against a Brentford side that are tough to beat on home soil.

Bryan Mbeumo has had a quietly excellent start to the season without reward, and his campaign could burst into life on familiar territory this weekend.

Prediction: Brentford 1–2 Man Utd

