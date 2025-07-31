‘The Important Thing Is’—Ruben Amorim Reveals Benjamin Sesko Latest, Rasmus Hojlund Future Update
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim remained tight-lipped over a possible move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško after his side’s victory over Bournemouth, insisting his focus is on maximising the forwards currently in his squad.
United have settled on a move for Šeško, who is a priority target for Newcastle United but has emerged as the Red Devils’s preferred signing if they can raise the funds needed to dip back into the transfer market.
Interest in Šeško comes amid doubts over the future of Rasmus Højlund. United’s current starter netted just four Premier League goals last season but caught the eye in his side’s latest friendly, a 4–1 victory over Bournemouth, after which Amorim was asked for the latest on the striker situation.
“I am really happy with Rasmus,” he stressed, before admitting. “I don’t know what is going to happen until the end of the market.
“The important thing is that the strikers that are here are working really well, are improving, are helping the team.”
Amorim was then asked whether he could offer an update on the pursuit of Šeško but, predictably, he responded: “No. The important thing is that Rasmus is scoring goals, he’s connecting really well with the team.”
Several Serie A sides are thought to be interested in a move for Højlund, while United are hopeful of raising the funds needed for Šeško—€75 million (£64.7 million, $86.1 million) at the very least—by selling players who are unwanted in Amorim’s eyes.
Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia are all available for transfer, but efforts to find concrete buyers have so far proven fruitless.