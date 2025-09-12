Ruben Amorim Confirms Starting Goalkeeper, Two Injuries for Manchester Derby
Ruben Amorim has revealed Altay Bayındır will continue as Manchester United’s starting goalkeeper for Sunday’s derby against Manchester City.
Bayındır has started every Premier League game this season after climbing up in the pecking order above André Onana, who has since sealed a season-long loan to Turkish side Trabzonspor in search of regular minutes.
Contributing to Onana’s decision to leave was the summer arrival of Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp in a deal worth £18.2 million ($24.7 million). Hopes are incredibly high for the 23-year-old but Amorim is prepared to be patient when it comes to his involvement in the team.
“Altay is going to continue,” Amorim told his pre-match press conference. “It is a different league, different country, different ball. I know that we are in the moment that the goalkeeper needs to be really strong and have a lot of experience.
“It is a different league, different country, different ball. I know that we are in the moment that the goalkeeper needs to be really strong and have a lot of experience.
“We are also in the moment that we have to look at the present, but also with a focus on the future. [Lammens] is a guy with great potential, that is one more option to play. We believe a lot in our goalkeepers. I believe in Altay. He’s ready to play.”
Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount Out Injured
Amorim went on to confirm that United are lacking in attacking depth for Sunday’s derby. Matheus Cunha has not recovered since being forced off against Burnley before the international break, with Mason Mount also unavailable after picking up an injury in the same game.
Right back Diogo Dalot is a recent addition to the treatment room after being sent home from Portugal duty with a muscle injury.
“They are out for this game,” Amorim confessed. “I don’t know how long it’s going to take. We need those guys to be a very, very competitive team. We have very good players that are eager to play. So we will be competitive on Sunday.
“I don’t want to say [how long] because if you talk with Cunha, if you catch Cunha outside, he will say that he can play this game. So I don’t know. We will manage day by day. But they are pushing really hard.”