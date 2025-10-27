Ruben Amorim Confirms Exciting Man Utd Fitness Boost Before Nottingham Forest Trip
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has admitted he hopes to welcome centre back Harry Maguire back to the team before next week’s trip to Nottingham Forest.
Maguire was the hero when he headed home the winner against Liverpool last weekend, but he was robbed of the chance to maintain that momentum when a knock kept him out of the 4–2 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.
Thankfully for United, his absence did not derail the team as Amorim’s side roared to a third consecutive victory in the Premier League, and Maguire is expected to be back in action when the Red Devils try to make it four on the spin next weekend away at Nottingham Forest.
“Hopefully, he’s going to join us next week, but we’ll see,” Amorim told MUTV.
“I hope to have him next week. It’s a simple thing but you never know. And I don’t like to take risks with players. It’s the wrong thing for Harry and for the teammates that are working.
“I just want to show, every time, everyone is important in this team. We have a very good squad.”
Maguire Still Facing Uncertain Man Utd Future
After an incredibly challenging few years at Old Trafford, Maguire has firmly established himself as a key part of Amorim’s three-man defence—a tactical switch which the boss believes has brought the best out of him.
Now in the final season of his contract, Maguire finds himself at a career crossroads. He is understood to be keen to sign an extension but much will depend on finances, with his high salary not expected to be matched in any fresh terms.
Maguire, for his part, is reportedly prepared to lower his wages on his next contract but, given the delicate nature of the subject, talks over a new deal are expected to be complicated even if there is a mutual desire to get a deal done.
The veteran defender is one of a handful of expiring contracts in need of addressing. Resurgent midfielder Casemiro is approaching the final six months of his deal, as are backup stopper Tom Heaton and fringe left back Tyrell Malacia.