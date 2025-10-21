Ruben Amorim Rules on Man Utd January Transfers, Star Player Hints at Exit
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has quashed suggestions that Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee will be allowed to leave the club in January, although that’s not to say that the squad will remain intact this summer.
The out-of-favour pair were both heavily linked with exits over the recent transfer window. A glut of clubs were queuing up for Mainoo’s signature in particular, with everyone from Real Madrid to Tottenham Hotspur linked with the cerebral midfielder. Amorim ultimately came out to publicly insist that the academy graduate wasn’t going anywhere over the summer—and that stance has been extended to January.
“I understand that [players want to leave] but they are our players and we need everyone to have a good season,” Amorim declared.
“I also know that in our club everything is a lot of noise. Players are not playing. They want to play, and there’s a World Cup. There are agents that listen to the players, talking all the time.”
Mainoo started for England in the final of Euro 2024 but has won just a single cap since, with Thomas Tuchel understandably overlooking a player who hasn’t started a Premier League game since May. This lack of first-team action is thought to be behind Mainoo’s reported preference for a winter switch to reigning Serie A champions Napoli.
Zirkzee has also been linked with a move to Italy in January. Roma and Como have been credited with interest in the former Bologna forward, who could potentially remain in the Premier League if the whispers about West Ham United gain traction.
While both Mainoo and Zirkzee are expected to remain on the bench at Old Trafford for the remainder of the season, Harry Maguire has raised doubts over his future in Manchester.
Harry Maguire Casts Doubts Over Man Utd Future
Fresh from nodding in a cathartic matchwinner against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, Maguire suddenly became wistful.
“I’ve been here seven years now, so it’s been tough not getting that win,” the England international noted in reference to United’s nine-year wait for an Anfield victory. “It’s been on my mind a little bit, to be honest.
“I’m in my last year now, so this could be the last time I played at Anfield for this club, so it’s really important that I’ve come here and ticked that one off.”
Maguire’s contract expires in June. There has been talk over an extension on the condition that the 32-year-old accepts a lower salary.