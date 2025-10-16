Joshua Zirkzee Handed Man Utd January Escape Route by Two Serie A Clubs—Report
Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee is reported to be the subject of interest from two clubs in Serie A, the league in which he thrived for Bologna prior to a 2024 switch to Old Trafford.
Zirkzee scored 11 Serie A goals and assisted five others for Bologna during the 2023–24 campaign, form which prompted United to pay £36.5 million ($49 million) for his services.
The Dutchman was billed as a hybrid of Harry Kane and Ronaldinho and even scored a winning goal on his Premier League debut. But Zirkzee went on to struggle in a United team that found goals hard to come by and ultimately showed just flashes last season of what he is capable of.
The Times writes that Zirkzee would “consider” leaving United when the January transfer window opens. Roma are “monitoring” the situation with a view to potentially putting forward a January loan bid. The newspaper also notes Como interest, with Gazzetta dello Sport elaborating on that. While Roma would prefer a loan because of Financial Fair Play regulations, Como have greater financial resources and are “seriously considering” the possibility of a permanent transfer.
Zirkzee’s 2026 World Cup Place at Risk
United spent big on Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Šeško to completely overhaul the attacking third of the pitch. Rasmus Højlund was initially keen to stay but eventually opted for the escape route offered by reigning Italian champions Napoli. Zirkzee, however, stayed.
But Ruben Amorim has understandably prioritised the new recruits. Zirkzee has only played 74 minutes in the Premier League, coming across three substitute appearances, and is yet to start.
Zirkzee’s Bologna form saw him earn a place in the Netherlands’ Euro 2024 squad, an uncapped selection by manager Ronald Koeman. He made his debut as a substitute in the knockout rounds and has made six appearances in total, scoring once.
But the 24-year-old dropped out of the squad not long after and hasn’t been called up in 11 months.
If Zirkzee is to have any chance of representing his country at the 2026 World Cup—the Oranje currently top UEFA Group G and look good to qualify next month—he will need to being playing regularly and performing well in the second half of the season.