Joshua Zirkzee Attracting Premier League Transfer Interest—Report
West Ham United are the latest side to express an interest in signing Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee, a report has revealed.
With Benjamin Šeško now the preferred starter at Old Trafford and manager Ruben Amorim turning to the likes of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and even midfielder Mason Mount as backups in the role, Zirkzee is understood to have grown frustrated with his reduced role.
There is interest in the Dutchman from Serie A, where he originally caught the eye with Bologna. Roma and Como have been named as suitors, but Fabrizio Romano notes Zirkzee may have the chance to remain in the Premier League with West Ham.
While still acting professionally, Zirkzee’s personal unhappiness has become clear. He has played just 82 minutes in four appearances across all competitions and is said to be concerned about his chances of making the Dutch squad for the 2026 World Cup.
If he chooses to leave in January, Zirkzee may have the option of joining West Ham, who have signalled their interest in signing the 24-year-old once the transfer window opens.
Netherlands Boss Teases Zirkzee’s Need for More Minutes
Zirkzee has not played for his country since late 2024 and his ongoing absence from the squad was put to Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman earlier this month.
“If they eventually play more, they’ll remain options,” Koeman said of Zirkzee and another fringe striker, Brian Brobbey. “But we’re also looking beyond that.”
Whether United will agree to offload Zirkzee, who is contracted to the club until 2029 and has the option of a 12-month extension, is a different matter. He has been a permanent fixture in matchday squads, operating as cover for the other forwards in the squad.
17-year-old Chido Obi is another alternative for United but, after a run in the senior squad late last season, has been back with the academy this year.