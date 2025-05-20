Ruben Amorim 'Talked Out of' Making Radical Man Utd Decision
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim was “prepared to resign” after a particularly dire run of form earlier this season, a report has claimed.
The increasingly under-pressure head coach is guaranteed to oversee the worst Premier League season in club history. Not since United’s relegation in 1973–74 have fans endured a top-flight showing as poor as this year’s results.
Yet, despite the mounting pile of unwanted records, United can still end the campaign as a European champion when they face Tottenham Hotspur in Wednesday’s Europa League final. The prospect of continental glory was a distant spec just four months ago.
Amorim was on the cusp of reaching his breaking point in the middle of January, according to ESPN. After a run of one win from eight games was compounded by a 3–1 defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion, the United boss gave serious consideration to stepping down. It was at this point that Amorim publicly called his side “the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United”.
However, he hinted at his own self-doubts in the lead-up to that outrageous statement. “Imagine what this is for a fan of Manchester United. Imagine what this is for me,” Amorim moaned. “We are getting a new coach who is losing more than the last coach. I have full knowledge of that.”
The report claims that no “formal” steps were taken towards resignation, although Amorim had to be reassured by “associates” and even members of the club’s hierarchy, including chief executive Omar Berrada.
Amorim’s questioning is said to extend beyond himself. The Portuguese boss is also thought to have doubts about United’s ability to perform a dramatic personnel overhaul in the upcoming transfer window.
Even if the club have the financial flexibility to bring in a fleet of new signings—and steps are said to have already been taken towards signing two forwards—the former Sporting CP boss has also warned that a busy window won’t fix all of United’s woes.
“There are some things we cannot change in summer, the feeling in the club and the way we see it,” Amorim recently fretted. “We have to change that and not think about transfers. That is more profound than changing people.”
A change in the dugout is no longer something Amorim is concerning himself with. The 40-year-old has reportedly grown into his role at the helm of this listing behemoth and even “loves” the challenge. If United end the campaign in the Premier League’s bottom five and lose the Europa League final, United’s hierarchy may not be so reassuring.