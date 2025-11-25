San Diego Near 27-Year MLS Record After Latest Exploits
San Diego FC took another step towards becoming just the second expansion team to win the MLS Cup—Anders Dreyer’s goal securing a 1–0 win over Minnesota United to book a place in the Western Conference Final.
Mikey Varas’s side, who set the record for the most regular-season points ever by an expansion team with 62 to top the Western Conference table, will welcome second-place Vancouver Whitecaps FC and German legend Thomas Müller to Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday night—they overcame Son Heung-min’s LAFC in a penalty shootout following a thrilling 2–2 draw.
While San Diego were the favorites heading into Monday's matchup against Minnesota, they had moments of worry during the contest. Defender Ian Pilcher had to clear the ball off the goalline after Robin Lod’s shot in the 47th minute, and Pablo Sisniega ended with three saves to earn a clean sheet.
In the end, Dreyer—the winner of the 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year award—settled the game in the 72nd minute, smashing an effort home from close range that Dayne St. Clair could do nothing about in Minnesota’s goal.
The Danish international has been lights-out for San Diego this season and brought himself to 23 goals and 21 assists in 38 appearances across regular season and playoffs with the strike on Monday night.
Earlier in the season, he formed a lethal partnership with Mexico international Hirving “Chucky” Lozano. Yet, an internal situation has demoted Lozano to a sporadic role through the end of the season and playoffs. Despite nine goals and 10 assists in 27 regular-season games, Lozano has only played 77 minutes across San Diego’s four playoff matches.
San Diego FC Make More MLS History
San Diego have broken most records for expansion teams, but are looking to become just the second ever to win the MLS Cup—only the 1998 Chicago Fire lay claim to that feat. They have already become just the second expansion side to reach a Conference Final, following in the footsteps of that Fire outfit.
Outside of expansion teams, the top regular-season team from the Western Conference has not advanced to the MLS Cup since LAFC in 2022. Previously, that honor belonged to the 2011 LA Galaxy.
Where and When is the MLS Western Conference Final?
Date
Fixture
Venue
Kickoff Time
Saturday, Nov. 29
San Diego vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego
9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT
All Possible MLS Cup Matchups
The winner of San Diego FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps will face either Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami or New York City FC, who defeated the Supporters’ Shield-winning Philadelphia Union in the Eastern Conference semifinal.
The match will be played on Dec. 6 by the team that finished highest in the Supporters’ Shield table.
Home
Away
Inter Miami
San Diego FC
Inter Miami
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
San Diego FC
New York City FC
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
New York City FC