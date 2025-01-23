Santiago Gimenez Lionel Messi and Neymar on Exclusive Champions League List
Santiago Giménez had one of the best performances of his career in Feyenoord's 3–0 win over Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.
The Mexico international opened the scoring after a beautiful first touch set him through on goal and belted a shot past Manuel Neuer. A minute before half time, Giménez scored from the penalty spot, securing a first half brace against the German giants.
With his brace, Giménez joined a very exclusive list. He became the fourth ever non-European born player to score a first half brace vs. Bayern Munich in European competitions, joining Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Raphinha.
After a hamstring injury kept him out of action for over two months earlier in the season, "El Bebote" is back to his best and has four goals in four Champions League appearances this season. With reports of growing interest from AC Milan to try to sign him, the 23-year-old striker looks poised for a move to bigger club sooner rather than later.
The Cruz Azul academy product also played a role in the build up of Feyenoord's third. It's a massive victory for the Dutch club who are now secured a place in the playoff round of the Champions League. They'll also enter the final matchweek of the league phase with a chance of making the top eight and qualify directly to the round of 16.
Feyenoord will be back in action next week in the final matchweek of the UCL league phase when they travel to France to face Lille, aiming to win five of their last six games in Europe to qualify directly to the round of 16.