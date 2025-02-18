Santiago Gimenez Sets New Champions League Record Despite Round of 16 Exit
Santiago Giménez's 2024-25 UEFA Champions League campaign came to an end at the hands of his former club Feyenoord, but not before he set the new single season goalscoring record by a Mexico international in Champions League history.
In only his second Champions League season, the 23-year-old striker managed to bag six goals in seven game played between Feyenoord and Milan. Giménez scored his debut Champions League goal for the Rossoneri against his former club only seconds into the second leg of the tie, bringing his season tally up to six and setting a new benchmark for Mexican players.
Giménez now stands alone at the top, breaking the tie with two legendary Mexican strikers. Hugo Sánchez bagged five Champions League goals for Real Madrid twice in 1988–89 and 1990–91. Javier "Chicharito" Hernández scored five for Bayer Leverkusen in 2015–16.
Despite missing two games for Feyenoord during the league phase, Giménez's five goals for the Eredivisie side during the opening round of the Champions League played a key role in the team advancing to the knockout playoffs. A brace against Bayern Munich and a goal to inspire a comeback vs. Manchester City highlight his league phase campaign.
Despite "El Bebote" scoring against his former club to bring AC Milan level the tie, the Rossoneri exited the UEFA Champions League in the knockout playoff round, falling to Feyenoord 1–2 over both games.
With the Milan currently five points and three places back of the Champions League spots in Serie A, Giménez might have to wait a while before the gets a chance to set a new record. Milan will try to avoid this and continue their domestic surge when the visit Torino on Saturday, Feb 22.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MEXICO NATIONAL TEAM WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Most Goals in a Single Champions League Season by a Mexican Player
Rank
Player
Goals
Teams
Season
1.
Santiago Giménez
6
Feyenoord/AC Milan
2024-25
T2.
Hugo Sánchez
5
Real Madrid
1990-91
T2.
Javier "Chicharito" Hernández
5
Bayer Leverkusen
2015-16
T2.
Hugo Sánchez
5
Real Madrid
1988-89
5.
Javier "Chicharito" Hernández
4
Manchester United
2010-2011