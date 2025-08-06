‘Complicated’—Man City in Talks Over Premier League Loan for Jack Grealish
Manchester City are in talks with Everton over a potential loan move for Jack Grealish, it has been revealed.
The 29-year-old’s £100 million ($133.1 million) transfer in 2021—a then British record—has yielded three Premier League titles, a first-ever Champions League triumph for City in 2023 and three other major trophies. But as time has gone on, Grealish has become a peripheral figure under Pep Guardiola, starting just seven Premier League games during 2024–25.
The Athletic report that Everton, who pulled away from the relegation zone last season after re-appointing David Moyes as manager, have opened talks with City over a potential loan deal—one that’s described as being ‘complicated’ to conclude.
The stumbling block for Everton is likely to centre around Grealish’s wages, which some reports have estimated to be as high as £300,000 ($400,000) per week. That's a figure the Toffees would not be able to pay, meaning the left winger, who can also operate in a central role as a No. 10, would have to take a wage reduction in order to facilitate the move.
Grealish’s lack of regular minutes has cost him a place in the England national team—most notably seeing him miss out on inclusion in Gareth Southgate’s 26-player squad for Euro 2024—and he totalled just 1,521 minutes of action across all competitions in 2024–25; the equivalent of just 17 full matches.
Guardiola also decided to omit Grealish from his Club World Cup squad, suggesting he has no long-term future at the Etihad Stadium. The Spaniard has previously praised his winger’s ability but has also challenged him to prove that he deserves a more prominent role at the club.
Grealish has two years remaining on the six-year contract he signed when joining from Aston Villa, and has been linked with a move abroad. Serie A champions Napoli, who signed Kevin De Bruyne from City earlier this summer, have been touted as a potential destination.