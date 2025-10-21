Sean Dyche Beats Out Former Premier League Champion to Take Over Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest have announced the appointment of Sean Dyche as manager on a contract which stretches to 2027.
The former Burnley and Everton boss was drafted in to replace Ange Postecoglou, who lasted just 39 days after taking over from Nuno Espírito Santo in September. Only one other manager has ever recorded a shorter managerial reign in Premier League history.
Dyche quickly emerged as one of Forest’s leading candidates following the news of Postecoglou’s departure, which came after a run of eight winless matches. Intriguingly, 2011–12 Premier League champion Roberto Mancini was also floated as a potential Postecoglou successor by The Athletic. The combustible former Manchester City boss would have formed a tantalising double-act with Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, but the club have instead plumped for a more assuring pair of hands.
At Everton, Dyche inherited a team perennially teetering on the brink of relegation. The Toffees were below the dotted line when he took over in February 2023 and finished two points clear of the drop. Everton climbed to the heady heights of 15th the following campaign before he parted ways with the club in January after a five-game winless run.
Despite operating on a modest budget throughout his time at Turf Moor, Dyche oversaw five consecutive seasons of achieving Premier League survival at Burnley. Forest have far loftier ambitions—and find themselves in this season’s Europa League—but after a chaotic opening to the current campaign, a firefighter in the form of Dyche was deemed the best fit.
Dyche also offers an emotional pull as well as the promise of efficiency. The former centre back came through Nottingham Forest’s academy without ever making an appearance for the first team and, as the club highlighted in his announcement, still lives in the area while boasting a firm affection for all things Forest.
Ian Woan and Steve Stone have also been appointed as Dyche’s assistants and boast more than 400 appearances for the club between them.