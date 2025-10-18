Ange Postecoglou Sacked by Nottingham Forest After Chelsea Defeat
Nottingham Forest sacked manager Ange Postecoglou just minutes after Saturday’s 3–0 defeat to Chelsea.
Postecoglou only took over at Forest in September, replacing Nuno Espírito Santo after behind-the-scenes tensions saw the popular Portuguese tactician depart the club, but he failed to win any of his seven games in charge before the international break.
It soon emerged that Postecoglou’s position could be in danger with one more defeat, and that ultimately proved to be the case as Forest did not wait long to sack the manager in the aftermath of Saturday’s loss.
“Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect,” a brief statement read.
It brings an end to Postecoglou’s Forest tenure at just 39 days—the second-shortest reign in Premier League history.
Postecoglou Asked for Patience Prior to Sacking
The decision to part ways with Postecoglou comes just days after the former Tottenham Hotspur boss urged owner Evangelos Marinakis to show some patience in him and promising to reward that loyalty with a trophy.
“I said last year in my second year I always win things, right? And what’s the key to that? That I’m there in my second year, because it takes a bit of time,” Postecoglou said in the build-up to Saturday’s game.
“But the story always ends the same: you leave me here, let me do my job, it’ll end the same... with a trophy. If I don’t and I’m removed, well, what can I do about it? I can’t win in this situation in terms of trying to convince people. You either see what you see or you don’t; either way it doesn’t affect me.”
Forest will now begin the hunt for their third manager of a season which is just eight games old. Reports earlier this month named former Burnley and Everton boss Sean Dyche as a top candidate.