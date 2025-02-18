SI

Seattle Reign: 2025 Season Schedule

Seattle Reign will commence the 2025 NWSL season at home against NJ/NY Gotham FC on March 15.

Jamie Spangher

Seattle reign during the 2024 NWSL season. / Zuma Press Wire/IMAGO

After backing up their 2022 NWSL Sheild winning season with a runners-up finish in the 2023 Championship, Seattle Reign struggled to maintain the momentum heading into last year.

The three-time Championship winners finished the season in second-last, with just six wins to their name.

Last year was the Reign's worst recorded finish in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) league standings, scoring just 27 goals across the entire season.

Seeking to avoid a repeat of last season's lacklustre attacking scene, the club have spent the offseason strengthening their team, welcoming U.S Women's National Team forward Lynn Biyendolo (Williams) into their ranks.

It is time to turn a new page, and the Reign will have a chance to do so in front of the home fans at Lumen Field as they take on Gotham FC on March 15.

2025 Full Schedule

Date

Opponent

Location

Time (PT)

03/15

Gotham FC

Lumen Field

10pm

03/22

North Carolina Courage

First Horizon Stadium

7pm

03/30

Angel City FC

BMO Stadium

8pm

04/12

Orlando Pride

Lumen Field

7:30pm

04/18

Portland Thorns

Lumen Field

10pm

04/26

Bay FC

PayPal Park

10pm

05/02

Kansas City Current

Lumen Field

10:30pm

05/11

Houston Dash

Lumen Field

8pm

05/16

Racing Louisville

Lynn Family Stadium

7:30pm

05/23

Washington Spirit

Lumen Field

10pm

06/06

San Diego Wave

Snapdragon Stadium

10pm

06/14

Chicago Stars

SeetGeek Stadium

5pm

06/21

Utah Royals

America First Field

5pm

08/01

Angel City FC

Lumen Field

10:30pm

08/10

Portland Thorns

Providence Park

4pm

08/18

Chicago Stars

Lumen Field

10pm

08/24

Houston Dash

Shell Energy Stadium

7pm

08/29

San Diego Wave

Snapdragon Stadium

10:30pm

09/07

Washington Spirit

Audi Field

4pm

09/14

Racing Louisville

Lumen Field

8pm

09/20

Kansas City Current

CPKC Stadium

7:30pm

09/28

North Carolina Courage

Lumen Field

8pm

10/05

Gotham FC

Sports Illustrated Stadium

4pm

10/10

Bay FC

Lumen Field

10:30pm

10/17

Utah Royals

Lumen Field

10pm

11/02

Orlando Pride

Inter & Co Stadium

TBC

Other Key Dates

The 2025 NWSL season marks the launch of Rivalry Weekend, where the most exciting league matchups are set to take place between August 8-10. The Cascadia Rivarly will once again be reignited as Seattle Reign travel to Providence Park to face Portland Thorns on August 10.

On top of this, Decision Day will return for the final round of the regular season after its discontinuation in 2024. This means that every team will play on November 2 to determine the final league standings and the eight teams that will qualify for the playoffs.

Jamie Spangher
JAMIE SPANGHER

Jamie Spangher is a writer for Sports Illustrated Soccer. She specializes in the coverage of the women's game, with a particular focus on the USWNT, England's Lionesses, as well as the Barclays Women's Super League.

