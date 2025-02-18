Seattle Reign: 2025 Season Schedule
After backing up their 2022 NWSL Sheild winning season with a runners-up finish in the 2023 Championship, Seattle Reign struggled to maintain the momentum heading into last year.
The three-time Championship winners finished the season in second-last, with just six wins to their name.
Last year was the Reign's worst recorded finish in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) league standings, scoring just 27 goals across the entire season.
Seeking to avoid a repeat of last season's lacklustre attacking scene, the club have spent the offseason strengthening their team, welcoming U.S Women's National Team forward Lynn Biyendolo (Williams) into their ranks.
It is time to turn a new page, and the Reign will have a chance to do so in front of the home fans at Lumen Field as they take on Gotham FC on March 15.
2025 Full Schedule
Date
Opponent
Location
Time (PT)
03/15
Gotham FC
Lumen Field
10pm
03/22
North Carolina Courage
First Horizon Stadium
7pm
03/30
Angel City FC
BMO Stadium
8pm
04/12
Orlando Pride
Lumen Field
7:30pm
04/18
Portland Thorns
Lumen Field
10pm
04/26
Bay FC
PayPal Park
10pm
05/02
Kansas City Current
Lumen Field
10:30pm
05/11
Houston Dash
Lumen Field
8pm
05/16
Racing Louisville
Lynn Family Stadium
7:30pm
05/23
Washington Spirit
Lumen Field
10pm
06/06
San Diego Wave
Snapdragon Stadium
10pm
06/14
Chicago Stars
SeetGeek Stadium
5pm
06/21
Utah Royals
America First Field
5pm
08/01
Angel City FC
Lumen Field
10:30pm
08/10
Portland Thorns
Providence Park
4pm
08/18
Chicago Stars
Lumen Field
10pm
08/24
Houston Dash
Shell Energy Stadium
7pm
08/29
San Diego Wave
Snapdragon Stadium
10:30pm
09/07
Washington Spirit
Audi Field
4pm
09/14
Racing Louisville
Lumen Field
8pm
09/20
Kansas City Current
CPKC Stadium
7:30pm
09/28
North Carolina Courage
Lumen Field
8pm
10/05
Gotham FC
Sports Illustrated Stadium
4pm
10/10
Bay FC
Lumen Field
10:30pm
10/17
Utah Royals
Lumen Field
10pm
11/02
Orlando Pride
Inter & Co Stadium
TBC
Other Key Dates
The 2025 NWSL season marks the launch of Rivalry Weekend, where the most exciting league matchups are set to take place between August 8-10. The Cascadia Rivarly will once again be reignited as Seattle Reign travel to Providence Park to face Portland Thorns on August 10.
On top of this, Decision Day will return for the final round of the regular season after its discontinuation in 2024. This means that every team will play on November 2 to determine the final league standings and the eight teams that will qualify for the playoffs.