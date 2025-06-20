Seattle Sounders 1–3 Atletico Madrid: Player Ratings As Atleti Dominate in Must-Win Game
Atlético Madrid dispatched MLS side Seattle Sounders 3–1 in a must-win game. The Spanish giants will now face Botafogo with a chance to qualify to the round of 16.
Diego Simeone’s side came out swinging to start the match, clearly on a mission to leave behind the humiliating defeat suffered vs. Paris Saint-Germain in their tournament debut. Atléti looked intense and dangerous, finding the breakthrough 11 minutes in when Giuliano Simeone set-up Pablo Barrios, who scored a curling beauty from outside the box that hit the bar and bounced in.
Atléti’s attacking onslaught continued after Barrios’ goal, but they couldn’t double their advantage despite testing Stefan Frei’s goal eight times in the first 25 minutes. Alexander Sørloth, especially, had two incredible misses from close range that left everyone watching flabbergasted.
Towards the end of the first half, Giuliano was brought down inside the box and the referee blew his whistle and pointed to the penalty spot. However, the decision was overturned after a VAR check and Atléti couldn’t score a second before halftime, much to the delight of fans in Seattle’s Lumen Field.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
Atléti’s frustration in front of goal ended less than two minutes into the second half. Marcos Llorente fired a rocket from distance that Frei saved with help from the post. Unfortunately for him, the rebound fell to Robin Le Normand, who cut it back for Axel Witsel to tap-in his side's second with his first touch after entering the match at halftime.
Seattle responded almost instantly. Obed Vargas sent in a cross that Danny Musovski headed back into the heart of the box, where Albert Rusnák arrived to fire a shot that sent Lumen Field into a frenzy as Seattle once again got within one. However, Barrios secured his brace in the 56th minute with a cool finish after finding himself alone in the box, restoring Atléti’s two-goal advantage.
Barrios’ second proved to be the knockout punch, as Seattle never recovered and Atléti were closer to adding a fourth than the hosts to closing the gap again. Simeone’s side controlled the game until the final whistle, securing a much needed victory that puts them back in contention in the Club World Cup.
Atléti will play another must-win game vs. Botafogo to decide who goes through to the knockout rounds. Seattle will hope for a miracle, needing a significant win vs. Champions League holders to have a shot at avoiding elimination.
Player ratings from the game below.
Seattle Sounders Player Ratings vs. Atletico Madrid (4-2-3-1)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Stefan Frei
6.4
RB: Kalani Rienzi
6.2
CB: Jon Bell
5.4
CB: Jackson Ragen
6.1
LB: Reed Baker-Whiting
6.2
CM: Cristian Roldán
6.2
CM: Obed Vargas
5.5
RW: Pedro de la Vega
6.1
AM: Albert Rusnák
7.4
LW: Paul Rothrock
6.2
ST: Danny Musovski
6
SUB: Jesús Ferreira (60' for Musovski)
5.8
SUB: Ryan Kent (60' for De la Vega)
5.9
SUB: Alex Roldán (66' for Rothrock)
5.8
SUB: João Paulo (79' for Rusnák)
6.3
SUB: Georgi Minoungou (79' for Rienzi)
6.4
Atletico Madrid Player Ratings vs. Seattle Sounders (4-4-2)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Jan Oblak
7.6
RB: Marcos Llorente
7.5
CB: José María Giménez
6.9
CB: Robin Le Normand
7
LB: Javi Galán
7.9
RM: Giuliano Simeone
9.1
CM: Rodrigo De Paul
7.2
CM: Koke
7.2
LM: Pablo Barrios
9.2
ST: Julián Álvarez
7.7
ST: Alexander Sørloth
7.8
SUB: Axel Witsel (46' for Giménez)
7.4
SUB: Conor Gallager (66' for De Paul)
6.3
SUB: Antoine Griezmann (66' for Sørloth)
6.6
SUB: Ángel Correa (70' for Koke)
6.2
SUB: Nahuel Molina (82' for Álvarez)
N/A
Player of the Match: Pablo Barrios (Atlético Madrid)
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article.