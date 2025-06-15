Seattle Sounders at Club World Cup: Key Players, Qualification, Opponents and More
The Seattle Sounders are heading to the FIFA Club World Cup this summer, and will be the only MLS team to have won a trophy to get to the tournament.
The Rave Green earned their entry to the Club World Cup as the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup winners, when they beat Pumas UNAM to become only the second MLS team since 2000 to win the continental trophy.
While the two-time MLS Cup winning Sounders are a few years removed from that success, they remain a strong team in the United States and will be up for the challenge of the Club World Cup, hosting all their group games in front of their home supporters.
Also joining them as MLS representatives are Inter Miami CF, who were given their entry in the designated host spot, and LAFC, who fell in the final of the 2023 Champions Cup, but won a playoff against Club América to replace the disqualified Club Léon.
However, it's not all happiness for the Sounders players ahead of the tournament, as they lead the MLS Players' Association's battle with MLS over a fair share of Club World Cup prize money, of which the club has already received $9.55 million simply for qualifying.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Sounders this summer.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
Seattle Sounders Club World Cup Group Stage
- June 15 vs. Botafogo (10 p.m. ET at Lumen Field, Seattle)
- June 19 vs. Atlético Madrid (6 p.m. ET at Lumen Field, Seattle)
- June 23 vs. Paris Saint-Germain (3 p.m. ET at Lumen Field, Seattle)
How They Got Here
Seattle Sounders FC qualified for the Club World Cup as the winners of the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup, having beaten Liga MX’s Pumas in the two-legged final 5–2 on aggregate. They lifted the trophy in front of their home supporters after winning 3–0 in the second leg.
Key Players
Jesus Ferreira: One of Seattle’s marquee offseason signings, Ferreira was a potent attacker during his time with FC Dallas. This season, he has just one goal for the Sounders, but can be a threatening force up front.
Cristian Roldan: A veteran MLS midfielder, Roldan has been the heartbeat of the Sounders since he made his first-team debut in 2015. A hard-working central midfielder, he has over 290 MLS appearances with 37 goals and 11 assists.
Pedro de la Vega: One of Seattle’s designated players, Pedro de la Vega can be brilliant on his day as an attacking midfielder or forward. While the 24-year-old has struggled with injuries, he has shown his qualities in 2025 through a measured 697 minutes.
Stefan Frei: One of the best goalkeepers in MLS history, Stefan Frei remains among the league’s best at 39 years old. While he has stood out over his 444 regular-season games, his prowess in MLS Cup Finals and the Champions Cup is where his legacy will be most remembered.
Albert Rusnák: The key to Seattle’s attacking progression this season, Rusnák has seven goals and three assists in 17 matches. The Slovak international is playing some of the best soccer of his time in MLS, having made 253 regular-season appearances with Seattle and Real Salt Lake.
How are Seattle Sounders FC doing This Season?
Notorious for their slow starts in MLS, Seattle Sounders have had a mid-table start to the season, and enter the Club World Cup sitting in sixth in the Western Conference with 26 points after 18 matches.
Most recently, they fell 3–0 to Vancouver Whitecaps FC, struggling to impose themselves against a team that had several players fall ill over the week, and nine key starters on international duty.
Outside of that loss, the Sounders have had their bright moments, with strong play from Albert Rusnak, Cristian Roldan and Obed Vargas leading the way, and filling in for an injury-riddled Jordan Morris and Paul Arriola.
However, they recently got a boost from their injured players, with 2024 MLS Defender of the Year nominee Jackson Ragen returning to the lineup at center back after several weeks on the sidelines.
With a knack for big moments, the Sounders should be able to elevate their game at the Club World Cup. Yet, it won’t be easy, considering the level of opponents they are set to face.
Who are Seattle Sounders FC's Group B Opponents?
Botafogo (Brazil): The 2024 Copa Libertadores champions, Botafogo will also hope to pull off upsets on European giants in the Club World Cup, but could play an entertaining match against Seattle. They might not be a contender in the tournament, given their current sixth-place standing in the Brazilian Serie A. Still, with Jefferson Savarino and Santiago Rodriguez, they do have some threatening talents.
Atlético Madrid (Spain): Coming off a La Liga season that saw them finish third behind FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid won’t be an easy test for Seattle. However, as much as a roster brimming with talent, including Rodrigo De Paul, Alexander Sørloth, Julián Álvarez, and Antoine Griezmann, might be tough, it could also be the most likely big upset at the tournament.
Paris Saint-Germain (France): The most recent UEFA Champions League winners, PSG presents a momentous task for the Seattle Sounders, who will look to fare better than Inter Milan did in their 5–0 Champions League Final loss. This season, PSG not only claimed the Champions League but also the Ligue 1 title, with a 19-point lead over second-place Olympique de Marseille.
How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC at the FIFA Club World Cup
Every match of the Club World Cup, including Seattle Sounders FC's, are available for free on DAZN.
