Senne Lammens Potential Man Utd Shirt Numbers
Manchester United are moving again for a goalkeeper, with the relatively unknown Senne Lammers identified as a potential André Onana usurper.
The addition of the Cameroonian shot-stopper two summers ago was met with widespread acclaim off the back of an excellent season with Inter, but Onana, in short, hasn’t proven to be the unique but stable force he was made out to be.
As a result, Ruben Amorim has turned to the even less convincing Altay Bayındır at the start of 2025–26, with Onana absent during preseason through injury. Lammens’s proposed signing means one of the aforementioned names will surely depart Old Trafford over the next week, with Bayındır the more likely to go.
Lammens is thus expected to provide competition for the inconsistent Onana and fill in when he departs for the African Cup of Nations later this year.
Here are the Belgian’s shirt number options in Manchester.
Senne Lammens Shirt Number History
Lammens has donned the traditional No. 1 shirt just briefly in his career so far, and never at senior level.
Instead, for Club Brugge and Royal Antwerp, the 23-year-old has curiously opted for No. 91. He wore No. 1 for Brugge’s U19s during two UEFA Youth League campaigns, having previously taken the No. 13 shirt.
There are more squad number limitations on the international scene, where No. 91 simply isn’t an option. As a result, Lammens has been handed No. 12 when called up to the Belgian national team. The goalkeeper switched between No. 1 and 13 at youth level.
Man Utd’s Available Shirt Numbers
Assuming Bayındır makes way before the summer window shuts, Man Utd’s No. 1 shirt will be available for Lammens. However, the Belgian shot-stopper’s penchant for the No. 91 means the Red Devils could vacate the traditional number for 2025–26, with Onana wearing No. 24.
Premier League rules stipulate that players can wear any shirt number between 1 and 99, so Lammens could opt for his unique number in Manchester.
The Nos. 12 and 13 previously worn by the 23-year-old are currently held by Tyrell Malacia and Patrick Dorgu, respectively.