Ruben Amorim Doubles Down on Selection Stance With Man Utd XI vs. Fulham
Ruben Amorim underscored his faith in Altay Bayındır—or lack of trust in André Onana—by once again starting the Turkish shot-stopper against Fulham on Sunday afternoon.
Onana was left out of United’s squad entirely for the club’s opening Premier League fixture against Arsenal last weekend as he fully recovered from a hamstring injury which derailed his pre-season preparations. Bayındır took his place and was at fault for the only goal in a 1–0 defeat, failing to offer any solidity when faced with an inswinging corner from Declan Rice.
Amorim included Onana, last season’s regular No. 1, in the party which travelled to Craven Cottage this weekend, yet left the Cameroon international on the bench. In the aftermath of Bayındır’s blunder, his manager staunchly defended the 27-year-old, insisting that he had the potential to be “unbelievable.”
The ambitious head coach admitted that Bayındır should “use his hands to catch the ball” but still felt confident enough in the Turkey international to start him on Sunday.
Neither Bayındır nor Onana may be United’s starting goalkeeper going forward following advanced discussions over a move for the young Belgian custodian Senne Lammens. The 23-year-old was left out of Royal Antwerp’s squad this weekend ahead of what is widely reported to be the completion of a £17.3 million ($23.4 million) deal.
Benjamin Šeško remained on the bench for Amorim while he continues to build his match fitness and Rasmus Højlund was omitted from the squad entirely as he nears a transfer of his own.
Blocking out the external noise was Amorim’s message to Bayındır and his teammates this week. “The first thing I’ve already said to my players is when you see so many critics, you get upset and that is normal,” he told Sky Sports this week.
“For me, the only way to protect myself and my players it to tell them not to see anything. You have to be like a monk, especially when you have problems and then I try to present the facts because sometimes there is a narrative that is not true.
“Altay made one mistake, but last year he had very good performances, so I try to tell that to the players and then try to battle that narrative.
“But in the end, it’s with the players, they have to enjoy their life, go to work, enjoy their family and try not to see anything on the TV or on the internet.”