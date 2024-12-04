Set Piece FC Strikes Again: Takeaways From Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United
Arsenal defeated Manchester United in midweek Premier League action closing the gap to seven points with Liverpool. The win marked a historic, fourth-straight league victory against its rival.
The first 45 minutes left Mikel Arteta frustrated in his technical area as his side struggled to find the breakthrough goal. Arsenal struggled to create chances, but most of those inefficiencies were down to a well-organized Ruben Amorim side.
The second half was a different story. Two goals from corners demoralized a Manchester United side that came in off the back of a dominant win over Everton. There's plenty of work to do for Ruben Amorim, but the first 45 is a solid foundation to build from moving forward. Especially with Leny Yoro returning.
For Arsenal, it's two points gained on Liverpool who drew with Newcastle United at St. James' Park. Can December, a period last season that hurt Arsenal's title chances, be the point where things turn around?
Here are three takeaways from Arsenal's 2–0 victory over Manchester United.
Can Arsenal Win the League Through Set Pieces? Probably Not... Right?
Arsenal hasn't looked like the consistent, offensive juggernaut from open play that it has previously under Arteta so far this season. Part of that is its captain missing a significant chunk early, but the other part has been Arteta's insistency on making his team more and more solid in all phases.
Open play struggles have been made up for by utter set piece dominance. The Gunners were without its best weapon on the night and they still found both goals via the corner. Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka continue to deliver threatening balls from set pieces. Saka leads the league in assists through 14 games played with 10.
On a night where Arsenal defeated Manchester United for a fourth time in a row in the league, and where Liverpool dropped two points against Newcastle United, this team will feel like it can always rely on set pieces to get them through a game when creating chances isn't coming easily.
Manchester United Started Organized, Ended Demoralized
Peter Drury and Lee Dixon mentioned it on commentary, but through the first the first 20 minutes of the game this didn't look like the same Manchester United that's come to the Emirates in recent years under different leadership.
Arsenal looked befuddled early on against a team that was tracking runners, maintaining an overall shape in different phases and organized. Arsenal eventually found a way through Jurrien Timber on a corner, but it's difficult to deny the side across 90 minutes.
Arsenal's set piece dominance has been a major talking point so far this season, but Arsenal couldn't find any joy in the first half. Part of that is Gabriel missing out through injury, but the Red Devils were also without Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo. The result might've not gone Amorim's way, but he can be proud of how his team looked in the first 45.
The second half shows there's still work to be done.
Arsenal's Left Flank is Consistently Inconsistent
It's no secret how much Arsenal wants to play through Martin Ødegaard and Saka down the right flank. The former is chief creator and the latter is the team's best player. But, the left side needs to consistently contribute.
Perhaps Arteta wanted Gabriel Martinelli to start because of his pace against a back three with wing backs, but Leandro Trossard was the in-form player coming into the game. He scored against Sporting Lisbon, Amorim's old team, in the Champions League and against West Ham United plus an assist. Martinelli wasn't terrible on the surface, but the team needs to figure out its left flank.
Losing Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel who both play a part in the buildup off the left didn't help, but there's no time for excuses against a rival at home. Arteta does have to manage his players' minutes, but not starting Trossard was a curious one.
Arteta has to figure out how to get the most out of the left side contingency, no matter who's available, if it wants to lift the trophy at the end of the season.